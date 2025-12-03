2026 NOW Celebrity Comedy Night

Join us for a night of fun at the Bradley Playhouse! This is an 18+ event! Tickets make great gifts, date night ideas, or a fun friends' night out!





Local business leaders will be taking the stage as comedians in the name of charity! Each comedian will be accepting tips during their comedy act to support NOW youth Social, Emotional, and Physical wellness programs across NECT





General admissions tickets are NOT assigned seating. ONLY VIP tickets have reserved front-row seating.