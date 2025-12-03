Northeast Opportunities for Wellness, Inc.

Hosted by

Northeast Opportunities for Wellness, Inc.

About this event

2026 NOW Celebrity Comedy Night

30 Front St

Putnam, CT 06260, USA

General Admission
$40

Join us for a night of fun at the Bradley Playhouse! This is an 18+ event! Tickets make great gifts, date night ideas, or a fun friends' night out!  


Local business leaders will be taking the stage as comedians in the name of charity! Each comedian will be accepting tips during their comedy act to support NOW youth Social, Emotional, and Physical wellness programs across NECT


General admissions tickets are NOT assigned seating. ONLY VIP tickets have reserved front-row seating.

VIP Admission
$100

This ticket includes: 

  • Exclusive VIP event at 85 Main - Heavy hors d'oeuvres served
  • Entry and special reserved seating at the Comedy Show at the Bradley Playhouse at 7:30 p.m. 
  • A night full of laughs and memories for a good cause! 
Add a donation for Northeast Opportunities for Wellness, Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!