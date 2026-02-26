2026 NPD Awards Ceremony & Dinner

This ticket option is used to register attendees of preexisting Contributing Member Sponsors only! Please only register using the code provided to you following submission of your sponsor agreement form to comp the total value of your sponsorship.



**Do not submit payment of any amount for this ticketing option. If you have complications using the discount code for your sponsorship level, please contact NPD Event Manager, Michelle Groth at [email protected].



**If you would like to become an NPD $500 Contributing Member Sponsor, please visit www.npddetroit.org.