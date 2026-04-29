Friends of the Northern Plains Public Library

Hosted by

Friends of the Northern Plains Public Library

About this event

2026 NPPL Book Ball Sponsorship Registration

829 10th Ave

Greeley, CO 80631, USA

$1000+ Platinum Level Sponsorship
Pay what you can

Highest level of support and visibility!

4+ tickets to the Book Ball (amount of tickets can be discussed based on level of donation)
Banner advertisement at the Book Ball

DJ shout out as platinum sponsor during the Book Ball

Mention as platinum sponsor on ticketing webpage for the event ticketing as well as Facebook event page for the Book Ball
2+ dedicated social media posts on desired social media platforms through Northern Plains Public Library and Friends of the Northern Plains Public Library (Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok)
Full page advertisement on projection screen shown throughout the Book Ball

Gold Level Sponsorship
$500

Gold Description

Silver Level Sponsorship
$350
Bronze Level Sponsorship
$150

Bronze description

Add a donation for Friends of the Northern Plains Public Library

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!