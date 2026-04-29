2026 NPPL Book Ball Sponsorship Registration

Highest level of support and visibility!



4+ tickets to the Book Ball (amount of tickets can be discussed based on level of donation)

Banner advertisement at the Book Ball

DJ shout out as platinum sponsor during the Book Ball

Mention as platinum sponsor on ticketing webpage for the event ticketing as well as Facebook event page for the Book Ball

2+ dedicated social media posts on desired social media platforms through Northern Plains Public Library and Friends of the Northern Plains Public Library (Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok)

Full page advertisement on projection screen shown throughout the Book Ball