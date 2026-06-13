Hosted by

Nature Photographers of the Pacific Northwest

About this event

2026 NPPNW Fall Conference

600 Centralia College Blvd

Centralia, WA 98531, USA

In Person Conference Registration
$35

This registration is for the in-person conference on Saturday, November 7, 2026. Doors open at 8:30 a.m., program begins at 10:00 a.m. PST. If you prefer to attend via Zoom, please purchase the Zoom Registration below.

Zoom Registration
$35

This registration is for the Zoom meeting only. The Zoom event will start at 10:00 am. Please log in a few minutes early and make sure your microphone and video camera are turned off once the meeting starts. The Zoom link will be emailed to you once you have registered.

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