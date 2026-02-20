2026 NV Renaissance Faire Sponsorship

Offered by
Our highest level of support helps sustain both the Robin Hood Renaissance Faire and Rotary’s most impactful youth programs. King sponsors help fund community projects, Youth Leadership Camp, Dictionaries for Kids, the High School Speech Contest, and Scholarships for local students. In addition to premier recognition at the event, King sponsors receive public mention as a sponsor during the Faire, promotional recognition across media and social channels, post-event recognition, and branded materials distributed during the event.
Queen sponsors play a major role in supporting the Renaissance Faire and Rotary’s year-round youth initiatives. In addition to supporting the event and community service projects, this level also helps fund Youth Leadership Camp and the Dictionaries for Kids program, which provides third-grade dictionaries to students across Elko County. Sponsors receive highlighted recognition on social media, logo placement on event banners, the option to hang a solo banner at the event, and a complimentary Marketplace vendor booth.
Duchess sponsors help make the Renaissance Faire possible while also supporting Elko Rotary community projects and helping send local students to Youth Leadership Camp. This program provides young leaders with the opportunity to build confidence, leadership skills, and community involvement. Sponsors receive logo recognition on social media and event banners, the option to hang a solo banner at the event, and a 50% discount on a Marketplace vendor booth.
At the Marquess level, your support goes beyond the event itself. Your sponsorship helps bring the Renaissance Faire to life while also supporting Rotary Club of Elko community initiatives throughout the year. Funds from this level help support local service projects that benefit Elko County. Sponsors receive social media recognition with company logo, placement in event marketing including social media video promotion, listing in the event schedule, logo placement on the event website, and two complimentary archery shoot tickets.
Help support the Robin Hood Renaissance Faire and the unforgettable experience it brings to our community each year. Your sponsorship helps fund the event itself, including logistics, activities, and event promotion costs. Viscount sponsors receive a social media mention with their company logo, recognition on the event website with a link to their business, and a free archery shoot ticket to enjoy at the Faire.
Support the magic of the Robin Hood Renaissance Faire and help bring this unique, family-friendly event to life in Lamoille Grove. Your sponsorship helps cover event expenses that make the weekend possible. Knight sponsors receive a social media mention with their company logo and recognition on the event website.
