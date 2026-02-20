2026 NV Renaissance Faire Sponsorship

At the Marquess level, your support goes beyond the event itself. Your sponsorship helps bring the Renaissance Faire to life while also supporting Rotary Club of Elko community initiatives throughout the year. Funds from this level help support local service projects that benefit Elko County. Sponsors receive social media recognition with company logo, placement in event marketing including social media video promotion, listing in the event schedule, logo placement on the event website, and two complimentary archery shoot tickets.