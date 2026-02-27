National Verbatim Reporters Association

Hosted by

National Verbatim Reporters Association

About this event

2026 NVRA Annual Convention

2 Riverfront Pl

North Little Rock, AR 72114, USA

General Member (Early Bird)
$495
Available until May 1

This option is available for General Members of the NVRA.

Student Member (Early Bird)
$360
Available until May 1

This option is available for Student Members of the NVRA.

Non-Member (Early Bird)
$625
Available until May 1

This option is available for those who are not members of the NVRA. If you would like to join NVRA, click the link below:

https://www.nvra.org/join


Daily Rate Friday
$150

This option will grant you access to the convention for one-day only.

Daily Rate Saturday
$150

This option will grant you access to the convention for one-day only.

Vendor Table
$600

1 Vendor Table w/ 2 Chairs

Crown Jewel Sponsor
$10,000

v NVRA Banner featuring the sponsor's logo, which will be set up for photo opportunities entire convention

v Logo displayed in the convention program booklet

v Opportunity to speak before the audience at all receptions

v Full page advertisement in convention program booklet

v Convention Attendee List

v Logo prominently displayed on convention t-shirt

v Logo or name printed on the attendee name badges

v NVRA website logo & link

v Two vendor tables (4 chairs)

v VIP seating at all receptions

Brilliance Sponsor
$5,000

v NVRA Banner featuring the sponsor's logo, which will be set up for photo opportunities the entire convention

v The logo displayed in the convention program booklet

v Single opportunity to speak before the audience at a single reception

v 1/2 page advertisement in convention program booklet

v Convention Attendee List

v Logo prominently displayed on convention t-shirt

v Logo or name printed on the attendee name badges

v NVRA website logo & link

v One vendor table (2 chairs)

v VIP seating at closing reception

Facet Sponsor
$3,500

v The logo displayed in the convention program booklet

v 1/4 page advertisement in convention program booklet

v Convention Attendee List

v Name displayed on convention t-shirt

v Logo or name printed on the attendee name badges

v NVRA website logo & link

v VIP seating at closing reception

Radiance Sponsor
$2,500

v The logo displayed in the convention program booklet

v 1/4 page advertisement in the convention program booklet

v Name displayed on convention t-shirt

v NVRA website logo & link

Spark Sponsor
$1,500

v The logo displayed in the convention program booklet

v Name displayed on convention t-shirt

v NVRA website logo & link

Meal Sponsor
$1,000
Session Sponsor
$350
Bar Sponsor
$500
Student Sponsors
$360
T-Shirt/Swag Sponsor
$425
Advertisement Full Page
$200
Advertisement Half Page
$125
Advertisement Quarter Page
$75
Advertisement Business Card
$25
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