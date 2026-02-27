2026 NVRA Annual Convention

v NVRA Banner featuring the sponsor's logo, which will be set up for photo opportunities entire convention

v Logo displayed in the convention program booklet

v Opportunity to speak before the audience at all receptions

v Full page advertisement in convention program booklet

v Convention Attendee List

v Logo prominently displayed on convention t-shirt

v Logo or name printed on the attendee name badges

v NVRA website logo & link

v Two vendor tables (4 chairs)

v VIP seating at all receptions