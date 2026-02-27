2026 NVRA Annual Convention

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About this event
This option is available for General Members of the NVRA.
This option is available for Student Members of the NVRA.
This option is available for those who are not members of the NVRA. If you would like to join NVRA, click the link below:
This option will grant you access to the convention for one-day only.
This option will grant you access to the convention for one-day only.
1 Vendor Table w/ 2 Chairs
v NVRA Banner featuring the sponsor's logo, which will be set up for photo opportunities entire convention
v Logo displayed in the convention program booklet
v Opportunity to speak before the audience at all receptions
v Full page advertisement in convention program booklet
v Convention Attendee List
v Logo prominently displayed on convention t-shirt
v Logo or name printed on the attendee name badges
v NVRA website logo & link
v Two vendor tables (4 chairs)
v VIP seating at all receptions
v NVRA Banner featuring the sponsor's logo, which will be set up for photo opportunities the entire convention
v The logo displayed in the convention program booklet
v Single opportunity to speak before the audience at a single reception
v 1/2 page advertisement in convention program booklet
v Convention Attendee List
v Logo prominently displayed on convention t-shirt
v Logo or name printed on the attendee name badges
v NVRA website logo & link
v One vendor table (2 chairs)
v VIP seating at closing reception
v The logo displayed in the convention program booklet
v 1/4 page advertisement in convention program booklet
v Convention Attendee List
v Name displayed on convention t-shirt
v Logo or name printed on the attendee name badges
v NVRA website logo & link
v VIP seating at closing reception
v The logo displayed in the convention program booklet
v 1/4 page advertisement in the convention program booklet
v Name displayed on convention t-shirt
v NVRA website logo & link
v The logo displayed in the convention program booklet
v Name displayed on convention t-shirt
v NVRA website logo & link
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