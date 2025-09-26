2026 NY Wonders All-Girls Cooperstown Team Sponsorship

'Home Run' Sponsorship
$1,000
  • Logo on team banner (displayed at opening ceremonies and during the tournament)
  • Sponsorship spotlight on social media
  • Company listed on NYGB website with logo and link to your website
  • "Thank you" plaque (picture of sponsored team)
  • Company name on team practice shirts
'Triple' Sponsorship
$600
  • Company listed on NYGB website with logo and link to your website
  • "Thank you" post on social media
  • Company name on team practice shirts
'Double' Sponsorship
$325
  • Company listed on NYGB website with logo and link to your website
  • "Thank you" post on social media
'Base Hit' Sponsorship
$150
  • Your company listed on NYGB website
  • Company included in group "Thank you" social media post
Add a donation for NY Girls Baseball Inc.

$

