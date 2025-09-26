NY Girls Baseball Inc.
2026 NY Wonders All-Girls Cooperstown Team Sponsorship
'Home Run' Sponsorship
$1,000
Logo on team banner (displayed at opening ceremonies and during the tournament)
Sponsorship spotlight on social media
Company listed on NYGB website with logo and link to your website
"Thank you" plaque (picture of sponsored team)
Company name on team practice shirts
Logo on team banner (displayed at opening ceremonies and during the tournament)
Sponsorship spotlight on social media
Company listed on NYGB website with logo and link to your website
"Thank you" plaque (picture of sponsored team)
Company name on team practice shirts
More details...
Add
'Triple' Sponsorship
$600
Company listed on NYGB website with logo and link to your website
"Thank you" post on social media
Company name on team practice shirts
Company listed on NYGB website with logo and link to your website
"Thank you" post on social media
Company name on team practice shirts
More details...
Add
'Double' Sponsorship
$325
Company listed on NYGB website with logo and link to your website
"Thank you" post on social media
Company listed on NYGB website with logo and link to your website
"Thank you" post on social media
More details...
Add
'Base Hit' Sponsorship
$150
Your company listed on NYGB website
Company included in group "Thank you" social media post
Your company listed on NYGB website
Company included in group "Thank you" social media post
More details...
Add
Add a donation for NY Girls Baseball Inc.
$
Did you know?
We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!
Continue