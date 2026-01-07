North Yuba Little League

About this raffle

2026 NYLL Sponsorship Opportunities

Diamond- Field Sponsorship
$1,250

Banner on field of your choice. Only ONE per field. in next section please note the field you would like to sponsor.

Diamond- Scoreboard Sponsorship
$1,250

Majors field scoreboard. Only ONE available.

Diamond- Snack Shack Sponsorship
$1,250

Only ONE available.

Diamond- Home Dugout Sponsor
$500

Only 2 available, minors/majors and softball. In next section please note the field.

Platinum- T-Ball Farm Banner
$250

First time banner sponsor.

Platinum- T-Ball Farm Banner Renewal
$150

Renewal, sponsored last year.

Platinum- Softball Field banner
$300

First time banner sponsor.

Platinum- Softball Field banner Renewal
$200

Renewal, sponsored last year.

Platinum- Juniors Field
$300

First time banner sponsor.

Platinum- Juniors Field Renewal
$200

Renewal, sponsored last year.

Platinum- Minor/Major Field banner
$350

First time banner sponsor.

Platinum- Minor/Major Field banner Renewal
$250

Renewal, sponsored last year.

Gold- Team Sponsorship
$450

Please note in next section the division and team you would like to sponsor.

Combo- Team and banner Farm/T-ball
$600

Additional options. First time banner sponsor. Please note in next section the division and team you would like to sponsor.

Combo- Team and banner Farm/T-ball Renewal
$500

Additional Options. Renewal, sponsored last year. Please note in next section the division and team you would like to sponsor.

Combo- Team and banner Softball
$650

Additional options. First time banner sponsor. Please note in next section the division and team you would like to sponsor.

Combo- Team and banner Softball Renewal
$530

Additional Options. Renewal, sponsored last year. Please note in next section the division and team you would like to sponsor.

Combo- Team and banner Juniors
$650

Additional options. First time banner sponsor. Please note in next section the division and team you would like to sponsor.

Combo- Team and banner Juniors Renewal
$530

Additional Options. Renewal, sponsored last year. Please note in next section the division and team you would like to sponsor.

Combo- Team and banner Minors/Majors
$700

Additional options. First time banner sponsor. Please note in next section the division and team you would like to sponsor.

Combo- Team and banner Minors/Majors Renewal
$600

Additional Options. Renewal, sponsored last year. Please note in next section the division and team you would like to sponsor.

