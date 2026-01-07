2026 NYLL Sponsorship Opportunities

Hosted by
About this raffle
Banner on field of your choice. Only ONE per field. in next section please note the field you would like to sponsor.
Majors field scoreboard. Only ONE available.
Only ONE available.
Only 2 available, minors/majors and softball. In next section please note the field.
First time banner sponsor.
Renewal, sponsored last year.
First time banner sponsor.
Renewal, sponsored last year.
First time banner sponsor.
Renewal, sponsored last year.
First time banner sponsor.
Renewal, sponsored last year.
Please note in next section the division and team you would like to sponsor.
Additional options. First time banner sponsor. Please note in next section the division and team you would like to sponsor.
Additional Options. Renewal, sponsored last year. Please note in next section the division and team you would like to sponsor.
Additional options. First time banner sponsor. Please note in next section the division and team you would like to sponsor.
Additional Options. Renewal, sponsored last year. Please note in next section the division and team you would like to sponsor.
Additional options. First time banner sponsor. Please note in next section the division and team you would like to sponsor.
Additional Options. Renewal, sponsored last year. Please note in next section the division and team you would like to sponsor.
Additional options. First time banner sponsor. Please note in next section the division and team you would like to sponsor.
Additional Options. Renewal, sponsored last year. Please note in next section the division and team you would like to sponsor.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!