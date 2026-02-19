2026 OACC Annual Dinner & Awards

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About this event
Lead the celebration.
Position your business as a proud community leader — showing your support for the people and businesses that make Putnam County feel like home.
Raise a glass to our local businesses.
Stand front and center as we celebrate the dedication, resilience, and heart of our local business community.
Support the evening of appreciation.
Show your visible support for the business owners, employees, and families who contribute to our community every day.
Your business will be featured on event signage and in the program.
Verbal acknowledgment during the program
Business recognition in the event printed materials and website. This sponsorship reflects your attention to detail and your appreciation for the Chamber businesses we are honoring.
Honor those who make a difference.
Connect your business with leadership, service, and the hometown pride that defines Putnam County.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!