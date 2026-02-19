Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce

Hosted by

Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce

About this event

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2026 OACC Annual Dinner & Awards

1490 S Agner St

Ottawa, OH 45875, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$2,500

Lead the celebration.

  • Exclusive recognition as “2026 OACC Annual Recognition Dinner – Presented by [Your Company]”
  • Premier logo placement on all marketing and event materials
  • Highest visibility throughout the evening
  • Table of 8 Reserved

Position your business as a proud community leader — showing your support for the people and businesses that make Putnam County feel like home.

Toast Sponsor
$500

Raise a glass to our local businesses.

  • Logo featured in event marketing and at the bar
  • Opportunity to give the official toast alongside the OACC President
  • Table of 6 for the full sponsorship

Stand front and center as we celebrate the dedication, resilience, and heart of our local business community.

Dinner Sponsor
$700

Support the evening of appreciation.

  • Business recognition on event signage and in the program
  • Verbal acknowledgment during meal service
  • 4 Tickets to the Event

Show your visible support for the business owners, employees, and families who contribute to our community every day.

Decor Sponsor
$500

Your business will be featured on event signage and in the program.

Verbal acknowledgment during the program

Business recognition in the event printed materials and website. This sponsorship reflects your attention to detail and your appreciation for the Chamber businesses we are honoring.

Awards Sponsor
$500

Honor those who make a difference.

  • Recognition in the program
  • Opportunity to present an award on stage
  • 2 Tickets to the Event

Connect your business with leadership, service, and the hometown pride that defines Putnam County.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!