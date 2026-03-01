2026 Oak Ridge Spring Flea Market

Hosted by
About this event
Your first space ticket reserves your first space only. If you would like additional space, please add Additional Space tickets for as many 15x15 spaces as you'll need.
Add as many Additional Spaces as you'll need for your yard sale. **IMPORTANT!** Please purchase one "first space" ticket before adding an additional space ticket. Any registrations missing a first space ticket will be cancelled unless you've already spoken with the event coordinator.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!