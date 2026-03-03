2026 OBFM Vendor Payment Form

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Choose this payment for a full season (12 weeks) at the 2026 OBFM.
Choose this payment for one-time market dates. Choose the number of tickets based on the number of dates you'll be attending the market. For example, if you'll be at 3 markets, you'd purchase 3 tickets. You will put the dates in for each ticket on the next page.
Choose this payment for one-time market dates. Choose the number of tickets based on the number of dates you'll be attending the market. For example, if you'll be at 3 markets, you'd purchase 3 tickets. You will put the dates in for each ticket on the next page.
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