New York Marine Rescue Center

Hosted by

New York Marine Rescue Center

About this event

2026 Oceans of Hope Gala Fundraiser!

431 E Main St

Riverhead, NY 11901, USA

General Admission
$250
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Digital Journal Ad - Bronze Level
$250

**Does not include admission to event** Ad runs once per 15 minutes

Digital Journal Ad - Silver Level
$500

**Does not include admission to event** Ad runs 3 times per 15 minutes

Digital Journal Ad - Gold Level
$750

**Does not include admission to event** Ad runs 6 times per 15 minutes

Digital Journal Ad - Bar Package
$1,000

**Does not include admission to event** Supports drinks at event and Gold Level Ad

Bronze Sponsorship
$2,500

(6) guests admitted to event; bronze level journal ad; prominent signage throughout the event.

Silver Sponsorship
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

(8) guests admitted to event; silver level journal ad; prominent signage throughout the event.

Gold Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

(10) guests admitted to event; gold level journal ad; prominent placement of company logo

throughout social media marketing materials.

Platinum Sponsorship
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

(10) guests admitted to event; private behind-the-scenes tour; sea turtle adoption package;

honorary signage in Long Island Aquarium Rescue Center; gold level journal ad; special

recognition at event; prominent placement of company logo on our website and throughout

social media marketing materials.

Diamond Sponsorship
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

Exclusive (16) guests admitted to event; private behind-the-scenes tour; private sea turtle

adoption and release package; honorary signage in Long Island Aquarium Rescue Center; gold

level journal ad and bar package which includes prominent signage and special recognition at

event; company logo on our website and throughout social media marketing materials.

Emerald Sponsorship
$20,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

Exclusive (20) guests to event; private reception and behind the scenes tour; private sea turtle

adoption and release package; honorary plaque in Long Island Aquarium Rescue Center; gold

level journal ad and bar package, which includes prominent signage and special recognition at

event; company logo on our website and throughout social media marketing materials.

Add a donation for New York Marine Rescue Center

$

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