2026 Oceans of Hope Gala Fundraiser!

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About this event
**Does not include admission to event** Ad runs once per 15 minutes
**Does not include admission to event** Ad runs 3 times per 15 minutes
**Does not include admission to event** Ad runs 6 times per 15 minutes
**Does not include admission to event** Supports drinks at event and Gold Level Ad
(6) guests admitted to event; bronze level journal ad; prominent signage throughout the event.
(8) guests admitted to event; silver level journal ad; prominent signage throughout the event.
(10) guests admitted to event; gold level journal ad; prominent placement of company logo
throughout social media marketing materials.
(10) guests admitted to event; private behind-the-scenes tour; sea turtle adoption package;
honorary signage in Long Island Aquarium Rescue Center; gold level journal ad; special
recognition at event; prominent placement of company logo on our website and throughout
social media marketing materials.
Exclusive (16) guests admitted to event; private behind-the-scenes tour; private sea turtle
adoption and release package; honorary signage in Long Island Aquarium Rescue Center; gold
level journal ad and bar package which includes prominent signage and special recognition at
event; company logo on our website and throughout social media marketing materials.
Exclusive (20) guests to event; private reception and behind the scenes tour; private sea turtle
adoption and release package; honorary plaque in Long Island Aquarium Rescue Center; gold
level journal ad and bar package, which includes prominent signage and special recognition at
event; company logo on our website and throughout social media marketing materials.
$
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