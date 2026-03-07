2027 markets maybe

📍 Indian River County Fairgrounds, Vero Beach

📅 Saturday, February 14, 2026

☀️ Rain or Shine Event

Important Details:

🚚 Parking will be on the grass directly behind the vendor setup area.

⏰ All food trucks must be fully set up by 9:00 AM for Fire Inspection.

✅ You must comply with all applicable laws and regulations and be prepared to pass inspection in order to operate.

📄 Proof of insurance (COI/CIO) is required and must be provided to the Indian River County Fire Department and/or Fairgrounds upon request.

Fee Includes:

– Space for 1 food truck

– 2 Wristbands for operators

– You must bring your own generator/power source

❗️No refunds will be issued for failure to pass inspection.

🚫 ALL SALES ARE FINAL. NO REFUNDS OR TRANSFERS.