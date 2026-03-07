2027 markets maybe

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📍 Indian River County Fairgrounds, Vero Beach
📅 Saturday, February 14, 2026
☀️ Rain or Shine Event
Important Details:
🚚 Parking will be on the grass directly behind the vendor setup area.
⏰ All food trucks must be fully set up by 9:00 AM for Fire Inspection.
✅ You must comply with all applicable laws and regulations and be prepared to pass inspection in order to operate.
📄 Proof of insurance (COI/CIO) is required and must be provided to the Indian River County Fire Department and/or Fairgrounds upon request.
Fee Includes:
– Space for 1 food truck
– 2 Wristbands for operators
– You must bring your own generator/power source
❗️No refunds will be issued for failure to pass inspection.
🚫 ALL SALES ARE FINAL. NO REFUNDS OR TRANSFERS.
Corner spaces are LIMITED! This is an ADD ON... You must purchase a space as well. All sales final.
Power is ONLY available INSIDE & will place you along the wall! You will need to bring extension cords. Power is available for limited spaces as an ADD ON. You must purchase a space as well. All sales final.
📍 Indian River County Fairgrounds
📅 Saturday, February 14, 2026
🕐 Show Hours: 11AM – 6PM
Set Up: 8AM – 11AM
Break Down: 6PM – 8PM
Booth Details:
🔲 10x10 Inside Space – $125
✅ Includes 2 Vendor Wristbands
✅ Bring your own setup – tents are welcome!
🚗 FREE Parking for Vendors & Guests
🎟 This is a ticketed event.
🚫 ALL SALES ARE FINAL. NO REFUNDS OR TRANSFERS.
📍 Indian River County Fairgrounds
📅 Saturday, February 14, 2026
🕐 Show Hours: 11AM – 6PM
Set Up: 8AM – 11AM
Break Down: 6PM – 8PM
Booth Details:
🔲 10x10 OUTSIDE Space – $75
✅ Includes 2 Vendor Wristbands
✅ Bring your own setup – tents are welcome!
🚗 FREE Parking for Vendors & Guests
🎟 This is a ticketed event.
🚫 ALL SALES ARE FINAL. NO REFUNDS OR TRANSFERS.
📍 Florida State Fairgrounds – Tampa, FL
📅 Saturday, April 11, 2026
🕐 Show Hours: 11AM – 6PM
Set Up: 8AM – 11AM
Break Down: 6PM – 8PM
❄️ 100% Indoor & Air-Conditioned!
Booth Details:
🔲 10x10 Space – $150
✅ Includes 2 Vendor Wristbands
✅ Bring your own setup – tents are welcome!
🚗 FREE Vendor Parking (1 parking pass per vendor, additional cars will have to pay to park)
🎟 Ticketed Event – Rain or Shine
⚠️ All vendor space sales are final. No refunds or transfers.
Corner spaces are LIMITED! This is an ADD ON... You must purchase a space as well. All sales final.
Power is LIMITED and will place you along the wall! You will need to bring extension cords. Power is available for limited spaces as an ADD ON. You must purchase a space as well. All sales final.
📍 Western North Carolina Agricultural Center (1301 Fanning Bridge Rd.
Fletcher, NC 28732)
📅 Saturday, April 25, 2026
🕐 Show Hours: 11AM – 6PM
Set Up: 8AM – 11AM
Break Down: 6PM – 8PM
❄️ 100% Indoor & Air-Conditioned!
Booth Details:
🔲 10x10 Space
✅ Includes 2 Vendor Wristbands
✅ Bring your own setup
🚗 FREE parking for vendors & the general public
🎟 Ticketed Event – Rain or Shine
⚠️ All vendor space sales are final. No refunds or transfers.
Corner spaces are LIMITED! This is an ADD ON... You must purchase a space as well. All sales final.
Power is available for limited spaces as an ADD ON. You will need to bring extension cords. You must purchase a space as well. All sales final.
Food truck space is $150 + facility charge of $75 this includes power and water. If you do not need these things the facility fee is $50.
📍 Western North Carolina Agricultural Center (1301 Fanning Bridge Rd.
Fletcher, NC 28732)
📅 Saturday, April 25, 2026
🕐 Show Hours: 11AM – 6PM
Set Up: 8AM – 11AM
Break Down: 6PM – 8PM
☀️ Rain or Shine Event
Important Details:
🚚 Parking will be in the lot or along the side road directly outside the event area.
📄 Food trucks must provide a valid Certificate of Insurance (COI/CIO) upon request.
🛡 You must comply with all local, county, and state regulations and be able to pass a fire inspection to operate.
Fee Includes:
– Space for 1 food truck
– 2 Wristbands for food truck staff
– FREE parking
🍔 We are limiting the event to 8 food trucks, plus 1 drink and/or dessert vendor.
🚫 ALL SALES ARE FINAL – No refunds or transfers.
📍 Lee County Civic Center, Fort Myers
📅 Saturday, May 9th, 2026
🕐 Show Hours: 11AM – 6PM
Set Up: 8AM – 11AM
Break Down: 6PM – 8PM
❄️ This is a 100% indoor, air-conditioned event!
Booth Details:
🔲 10x10 Space – $125
✅ Includes 2 vendor wristband
✅ Bring your own setup – tents are welcome!
🚗 FREE parking for both vendors & attendees
🎟 This is a ticketed, rain or shine event.
⚠️ All sales for vendor spaces are final. No refunds or transfers.
Corner spaces are LIMITED! This is an ADD ON... You must purchase a space as well. All sales final.
Power is available for LIMITED spaces as an ADD ON you will need to bring extension cords as you will pull power from a shared box. You must purchase a space as well. All sales final.
📍 Lee County Civic Center, Fort Myers
📅 Saturday, May 9th, 2026
☀️ Rain or Shine Event
Important Details:
🚚 Parking will be in the lot or along the side road directly outside the event area.
📄 Food trucks must provide a valid Certificate of Insurance (COI/CIO) upon request.
🛡 You must comply with all local, county, and state regulations and be able to pass a fire inspection to operate.
Fee Includes:
– Space for 1 food truck
– 2 Wristbands for food truck staff
– FREE parking
⚡️ You must bring your own generator or power source.
🍔 We are limiting the event to 8 food trucks, plus 1 drink and/or dessert vendor.
🚫 ALL SALES ARE FINAL – No refunds or transfers.
📍 Central Florida Fairgrounds, Orlando, FL
📅 Saturday, August 29, 2026
🕐 Show Hours: 11AM – 6PM
Set Up: 8AM – 11AM
Break Down: 6PM – 8PM
❄️ This is a 100% indoor, air-conditioned event!
Booth Details:
🔲 10x10 Space – $150
✅ Includes 2 Vendor Wristbands
✅ Bring your own setup – tents are welcome!
🚗 FREE parking for vendors & the general public
🎟 This is a ticketed, rain or shine event.
⚠️ All vendor space sales are FINAL – no refunds or transfers to other shows.
Corner spaces are LIMITED! This is an ADD ON... You must purchase a space as well. All sales final.
Power is available for limited spaces as an ADD ON to the Orlando show. Power is LIMITED and it will place you along the wall. You will need to bring extension cords. You must purchase a space as well. All sales final.
📍 Fenn Center, Fort Pierce
📅 Saturday, October 3, 2026
🕐 Show Hours: 11AM – 6PM
Set Up: 8AM – 11AM
Break Down: 6PM – 8PM
❄️ This is a 100% indoor, air-conditioned event!
Booth Details:
🔲 10x10 Space – $125
✅ Includes 2 vendor wristband
✅ Bring your own setup – tents are welcome!
🚗 FREE parking for both vendors & attendees
🎟 This is a ticketed, rain or shine event.
⚠️ All sales for vendor spaces are final. No refunds or transfers.
Corner spaces are LIMITED! This is an ADD ON... You must purchase a space as well. All sales final.
Power is available for limited spaces as an ADD ON to the Fort Pierce show. Power will place you along the wall. You will need to bring extension cords. You must purchase a space as well. All sales final.
📍 Fenn Center, Fort Pierce, FL
📅 Saturday, October 3, 2026
☀️ Rain or Shine Event
Important Details:
🚚 Parking will be in the lot or along the side road directly outside the event area.
📄 Food trucks must submit a completed application to the Fenn Center and provide a valid Certificate of Insurance (COI/CIO) upon request.
🛡 You must comply with all local, county, and state regulations and be able to pass a fire inspection to operate.
Fee Includes:
– Space for 1 food truck
– 2 Wristbands for food truck staff
– FREE parking
⚡️ You must bring your own generator or power source.
🍔 We are limiting the event to 8 food trucks, plus 1 drink and/or dessert vendor.
🚫 ALL SALES ARE FINAL – No refunds or transfers.
📍 Knoxville Convention Center:
701 Henley St, Knoxville, TN 37902
📅 Saturday, October 10, 2026
🕐 Show Hours: 11AM – 6PM
Set Up: 8AM – 11AM
Break Down: 6PM – 8PM
❄️ This is a 100% indoor, air-conditioned event!
Booth Details:
🔲 10x10 Space – $125
✅ Includes 2 vendor wristband
✅ Bring your own setup
🚗 FREE public parking for both vendors & attendees; you will be able to unload at the venue and then find public parking on the street or garage which is all free on the weekends
🎟 This is a ticketed, rain or shine event.
⚠️ All sales for vendor spaces are final. No refunds or transfers.
Corner spaces are LIMITED! This is an ADD ON... You must purchase a space as well. All sales final.
Power is available for LIMITED spaces as an ADD ON you will need to bring extension cords as you will pull power from a shared box. You must purchase a space as well. All sales final.
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