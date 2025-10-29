2026 OE 324 Walleye Tournament

Hosted by
About this event
Team registration covers the boat and first two (2) anglers' shirt and fish fry entry. Additional anglers are $45 per angler. This fee covers angler registration, shirt, and fish fry entry.
Please select this if you need to register additional anglers. This fee includes the shirt and fish fry entry.
Shirts are provided for each angler with tournament registration. If you would like to purchase an additional shirt, please add this "item" to your cart.
Fish fry entry is included with angler registration. Select if you would like to purchase an additional Fish Fry Ticket for a non-angler.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!