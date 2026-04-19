2026 OFRS School Fair

Includes one (1) admission wristband (gives access to all of the games, inflatables, balloon artists, and the dunk tank where you can try to dunk some of the OFRS staff), one (1) OFRS drawstring bag, one (1) coupon for a free bag of popcorn, one (1) coupon for a free hot dog, one (1) coupon for a free fried Oreo, and one (1) coupon for a free ice cream.





**TICKET MUST BE PURCHASED FOR EVERY CHILD WHO WILL BE PARTICIPATING IN THE GAMES/EVENTS**