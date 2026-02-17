2026 Ohio State Football Coaches Golf Outing

Golf 4 holes with Ohio State Head Football Coach Ryan Day; paired with an Assistant Coach or Coordinator (18 Holes); includes golf for 1 team of 4; keynote by Coach Day; 4 pregame sideline passes and game tickets for Oregon; 4 pregame sideline passes and game tickets for Ball State or Kent State; invitation for 4 guests to attend the 97.1 The Fan Ryan Day Show; Hole Sponsorship included; deluxe golf gift and autographed full size Ohio State Helmet signed by Coach Day