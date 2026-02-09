Ocala International Horse Show Inc

Hosted by

Ocala International Horse Show Inc

About this event

2026 OIHS Sponsorship Opportunities

1750 NW 80th Ave

Ocala, FL 34482, USA

TITLE SPONSOR
$100,000

» Center ring presence and exclusivity opportunities

» Recognition as a Title Sponsor on all media

including, but not limited to collateral material,

broadcast and social media

» Session Sponsor (every session)

» Championship Sponsor

» Ringside banner (Size: 6’ x 40”)

» 60 Second webcast advertisement (Supplied by sponsor)

» First right of refusal on premium stall placements

» Weekly golf cart and amenities

» VIP Table under cover of Stirrups Patio with

seating, dinner and beverages for 6 guests

PURPLE DIAMOND SPONSOR
$50,000

Recognition as a Purple Diamond Sponsor

on collateral, social media and website

» Championship sponsor

» Ringside banner (Size: 6’ x 40”)

» 60 Second webcast advertisement (Supplied by sponsor)

» Premium stall placements

» Weekly golf cart and amenities

» VIP Table under cover of Stirrups Patio, with seating,

dinner and beverages

PLATINUM SPONSOR
$35,000

» Recognition as a Platinum Sponsor on

collateral, social media and website

» Championship sponsor

» Ringside banner (Size: 6’ x 40”)

» 30 Second webcast advertisement (Supplied by sponsor)

» Premium stall placements

» VIP Table under cover of Stirrups Patio, with seating,

dinner and beverages for 4 guests

GOLD SPONSOR
$25,000

» Recognition as a Gold Sponsor on all collateral,

social media and website

» Championship Sponsor

» VIP Table under cover of Stirrups Patio, with

seating, hors d'oeuvres, and beverages for 4 guests or 6

top front row wing (not under cover)

» Premium stall placements

» Barricade sign around facility (Size: 3' x 2')

SILVER SPONSOR
$15,000

» Recognition as a Silver Sponsor on

event website and social media

» Stake/Championship Trophy Sponsor

» Reserved Terrace Table South with seating,

hors d'oeuvres, and beverages for 4 guests

» Barricade sign around facility (Size: 3’ x 2’)

BRONZE SPONSOR
$5,000

» Recognition as a Silver Sponsor on

event website and social media

» Stake/Championship Trophy Sponsor

» Reserved Terrace Table South with seating,

hors d'oeuvres, and beverages for 4 guests (Tables based on availability)

» Barricade sign around facility (Size: 3’ x 2’)

SUNSHINE SPONSOR
$2,500

» Recognition as a Sunshine Sponsor

on event website and social media

» Qualifier Trophy Sponsor

» Barricade sign around facility (Size: 3’ x 2’)

FRIENDS OF THE HORSE SHOW SPONSOR
$1,500

» Recognition as a Friend of a Show Sponsor

on event website and social media

» Barricade sign around facility (Size: 3’ x 2’)

MORNING SESSION SPONSOR
$15,000

» Recognition as a Morning Sessions Sponsor

repeatedly announced through the week

» Recognition as a Morning Session Sponsor

in the OIHS Newsletter, collateral, social

media, and event website

EVENING SESSION SPONSOR
$20,000

» Recognition as a Evening Sessions Sponsor

repeatedly announced through the week

» Recognition as an Evening Session Sponsor

in the OIHS Newsletter, collateral, social

media, and event website

DAILY BREAKFAST CART SPONSOR
$4,000

» Signage on golf cart and social media

» Breakfast sponsor needed Mon - Sat

DAILY COFFEE SPONSOR
$500

» Signage on golf cart and social media

» Daily Coffee sponsors needed Sun - Sat

CHAMPIONSHIP/STAKE SPONSOR
$1,000
CLASS SPONSOR
$500
TROPHY SPONSOR
$300
RIBBON SPONSOR
$150

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