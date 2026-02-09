2026 OIHS Sponsorship Opportunities

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About this event
» Center ring presence and exclusivity opportunities
» Recognition as a Title Sponsor on all media
including, but not limited to collateral material,
broadcast and social media
» Session Sponsor (every session)
» Championship Sponsor
» Ringside banner (Size: 6’ x 40”)
» 60 Second webcast advertisement (Supplied by sponsor)
» First right of refusal on premium stall placements
» Weekly golf cart and amenities
» VIP Table under cover of Stirrups Patio with
seating, dinner and beverages for 6 guests
Recognition as a Purple Diamond Sponsor
on collateral, social media and website
» Championship sponsor
» Ringside banner (Size: 6’ x 40”)
» 60 Second webcast advertisement (Supplied by sponsor)
» Premium stall placements
» Weekly golf cart and amenities
» VIP Table under cover of Stirrups Patio, with seating,
dinner and beverages
» Recognition as a Platinum Sponsor on
collateral, social media and website
» Championship sponsor
» Ringside banner (Size: 6’ x 40”)
» 30 Second webcast advertisement (Supplied by sponsor)
» Premium stall placements
» VIP Table under cover of Stirrups Patio, with seating,
dinner and beverages for 4 guests
» Recognition as a Gold Sponsor on all collateral,
social media and website
» Championship Sponsor
» VIP Table under cover of Stirrups Patio, with
seating, hors d'oeuvres, and beverages for 4 guests or 6
top front row wing (not under cover)
» Premium stall placements
» Barricade sign around facility (Size: 3' x 2')
» Recognition as a Silver Sponsor on
event website and social media
» Stake/Championship Trophy Sponsor
» Reserved Terrace Table South with seating,
hors d'oeuvres, and beverages for 4 guests
» Barricade sign around facility (Size: 3’ x 2’)
» Recognition as a Silver Sponsor on
event website and social media
» Stake/Championship Trophy Sponsor
» Reserved Terrace Table South with seating,
hors d'oeuvres, and beverages for 4 guests (Tables based on availability)
» Barricade sign around facility (Size: 3’ x 2’)
» Recognition as a Sunshine Sponsor
on event website and social media
» Qualifier Trophy Sponsor
» Barricade sign around facility (Size: 3’ x 2’)
» Recognition as a Friend of a Show Sponsor
on event website and social media
» Barricade sign around facility (Size: 3’ x 2’)
» Recognition as a Morning Sessions Sponsor
repeatedly announced through the week
» Recognition as a Morning Session Sponsor
in the OIHS Newsletter, collateral, social
media, and event website
» Recognition as a Evening Sessions Sponsor
repeatedly announced through the week
» Recognition as an Evening Session Sponsor
in the OIHS Newsletter, collateral, social
media, and event website
» Signage on golf cart and social media
» Breakfast sponsor needed Mon - Sat
» Signage on golf cart and social media
» Daily Coffee sponsors needed Sun - Sat
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