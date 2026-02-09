2026 OIHS Sponsorship Opportunities

» Center ring presence and exclusivity opportunities

» Recognition as a Title Sponsor on all media

including, but not limited to collateral material,

broadcast and social media

» Session Sponsor (every session)

» Championship Sponsor

» Ringside banner (Size: 6’ x 40”)

» 60 Second webcast advertisement (Supplied by sponsor)

» First right of refusal on premium stall placements

» Weekly golf cart and amenities

» VIP Table under cover of Stirrups Patio with

seating, dinner and beverages for 6 guests