2026 OIHS Table Sponsorships

Hosted by
About this event
1 left!
4 top table under cover of Stirrups Patio in front of the Equestrian Hotel
1 left!
6 top table in front row of Stirrups Patio Terrace in front of Equestrian Hotel, closest table to Grand Arena
1 left!
4 top table on Stirrups Patio Terrace in front of the Equestrian Hotel
1 left!
4 top table on Grandstand South side-seating overlooking end of Grand Arena (Barn Side)
1 left!
4 top table Grandstand North Side of Grand Arena
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!