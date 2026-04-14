Ocala International Horse Show Inc

Hosted by

Ocala International Horse Show Inc

About this event

2026 OIHS Table Sponsorships

1750 NW 80th Ave

Ocala, FL 34482, USA

Table 13-4 top VIP Table Under Cover (Stirrups Patio) item
Table 13-4 top VIP Table Under Cover (Stirrups Patio)
$6,000

1 left!

4 top table under cover of Stirrups Patio in front of the Equestrian Hotel

Table 21-6 Top Table Front Row Wing (Stirrups Patio) item
Table 21-6 Top Table Front Row Wing (Stirrups Patio)
$4,600

1 left!

6 top table in front row of Stirrups Patio Terrace in front of Equestrian Hotel, closest table to Grand Arena

Table 53-4 Top Table on Stirrups Patio Terrace Table item
Table 53-4 Top Table on Stirrups Patio Terrace Table
$900

1 left!

4 top table on Stirrups Patio Terrace in front of the Equestrian Hotel

Table 90-4 top table end of Grand Arena (Barn side) item
Table 90-4 top table end of Grand Arena (Barn side)
$650

1 left!

4 top table on Grandstand South side-seating overlooking end of Grand Arena (Barn Side)

Table 77-4 top Grandstand North Table item
Table 77-4 top Grandstand North Table
$525

1 left!

4 top table Grandstand North Side of Grand Arena

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