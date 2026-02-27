Civil Air Patrol

Hosted by

Civil Air Patrol

About this event

2026 Oklahoma Wing Conference

2501 Conference Dr

Norman, OK 73069, USA

Saturday Pizza Lunch
$5

Due to uniform restrictions, this option is being made available for members that will be wearing any Air Force Style uniform (Class B's/Class A's). Senior members wearing polos are free to leave the venue if they wish. Options are Cheese and Pepperoni. 3 Slices Guaranteed!

FULL WEEKEND - SENIOR
$110

This registration is for the full conference weekend.

CADETS: Friday Night Cadet Ball, all Conference Classes and Banquet.  Cost: $100

SENIORS: All Conference Classes and Banquet.    Cost: $110

Fees must be paid through Registration Zone NO LATER than 03/16/2026. 

The last day to cancel with a full refund is 03/09/2026.

The last day to cancel with a 75% refund is 03/16/2026.

 

FULL WEEKEND - CADET
$100

This registration is for the full conference weekend.

CADETS: Friday Night Cadet Ball, all Conference Classes and Banquet.  Cost: $100

SENIORS: All Conference Classes and Banquet.    Cost: $110

Fees must be paid through Registration Zone NO LATER than 03/16/2026. 

The last day to cancel with a full refund is 03/09/2026.

The last day to cancel with a 75% refund is 03/16/2026.

 

CONFERENCE CLASSES ONLY - SENIOR
$55

This registration is for the Conference Classes Only.

Cadet: $40

Senior/AEM: $55

Fees must be paid through Registration Zone NO LATER than 03/16/2026. 

The last day to cancel with a full refund is 03/09/2026.

The last day to cancel with a 75% refund is 03/16/2026.

 

CONFERENCE CLASSES ONLY - CADET
$40
CADET BALL
$25

Friday night cadet ball.

BANQUET ONLY - CADET
$55

This registration is for the banquet only.  Guests are welcome. 

Cadet: $55

Senior/AEM: $65

Guest: $65 

Fees must be paid through Registration Zone NO LATER than 03/16/2026. 

The last day to cancel with a full refund is 03/09/2026.

The last day to cancel with a 75% refund is 03/16/2026.

 

BANQUET ONLY - SENIOR
$65

This registration is for the banquet only.  Guests are welcome. 

Cadet: $55

Senior/AEM: $65

Guest: $65 

Fees must be paid through Registration Zone NO LATER than 03/16/2026. 

The last day to cancel with a full refund is 03/09/2026.

The last day to cancel with a 75% refund is 03/16/2026.

 

GUEST TICKET - BANQUET
$65
COMMANDER'S LUNCHEON - INVITE ONLY
$25

This registration is for the Commander's Luncheon (Invite only)

Senior/AEM: $25

Assortment of sandwiches and chips are provided. 

Fees must be paid through Registration Zone NO LATER than 03/16/2026. 

The last day to cancel with a full refund is 03/09/2026.

The last day to cancel with a 75% refund is 03/16/2026.

Tinker Air Show T-Shirts
$5

Get them while they last!

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