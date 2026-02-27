2026 Oklahoma Wing Conference

About this event
Due to uniform restrictions, this option is being made available for members that will be wearing any Air Force Style uniform (Class B's/Class A's). Senior members wearing polos are free to leave the venue if they wish. Options are Cheese and Pepperoni. 3 Slices Guaranteed!
This registration is for the full conference weekend.
CADETS: Friday Night Cadet Ball, all Conference Classes and Banquet. Cost: $100
SENIORS: All Conference Classes and Banquet. Cost: $110
Fees must be paid through Registration Zone NO LATER than 03/16/2026.
The last day to cancel with a full refund is 03/09/2026.
The last day to cancel with a 75% refund is 03/16/2026.
This registration is for the full conference weekend.
CADETS: Friday Night Cadet Ball, all Conference Classes and Banquet. Cost: $100
SENIORS: All Conference Classes and Banquet. Cost: $110
Fees must be paid through Registration Zone NO LATER than 03/16/2026.
The last day to cancel with a full refund is 03/09/2026.
The last day to cancel with a 75% refund is 03/16/2026.
This registration is for the Conference Classes Only.
Cadet: $40
Senior/AEM: $55
Fees must be paid through Registration Zone NO LATER than 03/16/2026.
The last day to cancel with a full refund is 03/09/2026.
The last day to cancel with a 75% refund is 03/16/2026.
Friday night cadet ball.
This registration is for the banquet only. Guests are welcome.
Cadet: $55
Senior/AEM: $65
Guest: $65
Fees must be paid through Registration Zone NO LATER than 03/16/2026.
The last day to cancel with a full refund is 03/09/2026.
The last day to cancel with a 75% refund is 03/16/2026.
This registration is for the banquet only. Guests are welcome.
Cadet: $55
Senior/AEM: $65
Guest: $65
Fees must be paid through Registration Zone NO LATER than 03/16/2026.
The last day to cancel with a full refund is 03/09/2026.
The last day to cancel with a 75% refund is 03/16/2026.
This registration is for the Commander's Luncheon (Invite only)
Senior/AEM: $25
Assortment of sandwiches and chips are provided.
Fees must be paid through Registration Zone NO LATER than 03/16/2026.
The last day to cancel with a full refund is 03/09/2026.
The last day to cancel with a 75% refund is 03/16/2026.
Get them while they last!
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