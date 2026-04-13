Springfield Center For Dyslexia And Learning

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Springfield Center For Dyslexia And Learning

About this event

2026 Oktoberfest Sponsorship

9003 Sawgrass Ave

Nixa, MO 65714, USA

Masterpiece Presenting Sponsor
$5,000

Includes all Literary Legend benefits, plus:

  • Exclusive recognition as a Presenting Sponsor across all event promotions and materials.
  • Top billing with largest logo placement on all event signage and digital displays.
  • Co-branded recognition on event marketing. (e.g., “Presented by [Your Business Name]”)
  • Opportunity to provide 2–3 minute featured remarks during the program. (optional)
  • Dedicated, standalone social media feature highlighting your business and impact.
  • Premier recognition in opening and closing remarks by emcee.
Literary Legend Sponsor
$2,500

Includes all Bestseller benefits, plus:

  • Premier logo placement on signage & digital displays.
  • Exclusive highlight in sponsor thank-you slide.
  • Recognition in our e-newsletter.
  • Opportunity to give a 1-minute welcome/thank-you during the program. (optional)
Bestseller Sponsor
$1,000

Includes all Page Turner benefits, plus:

  • Logo spotlight feature on social media.
  • Business logo on event signage at event.
  • Opportunity to provide promotional materials. (flyers, coupons, swag)
Page Turner Sponsor
$500

Includes:

  • Social media thank-you post prior to event, business name only. (no logo)
  • Recognition on digital scrolling display at event.
  • Verbal recognition by emcee during program.
  • Included in post-event sponsor thank-you email.
  • Tax Deduction Receipt.
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