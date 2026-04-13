2026 Oktoberfest Sponsorship

Includes all Literary Legend benefits, plus:
- Exclusive recognition as a Presenting Sponsor across all event promotions and materials.
- Top billing with largest logo placement on all event signage and digital displays.
- Co-branded recognition on event marketing. (e.g., “Presented by [Your Business Name]”)
- Opportunity to provide 2–3 minute featured remarks during the program. (optional)
- Dedicated, standalone social media feature highlighting your business and impact.
- Premier recognition in opening and closing remarks by emcee.