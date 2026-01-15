Hay Creek Valley Historical Assn

2026 Old Fashion Fasnacht Sale

Old Fashion Fasnachts - 1 dozen item
Old Fashion Fasnachts - 1 dozen
$10

Enjoy our homemade yeast raised potato fasnachts made at Historic Joanna Furnace. Donuts can be purchased by the half or full dozen and can be eaten fresh or frozen to enjoy at a later time. Pick up Tuesday, February 17th, 12 noon to 5 pm.
Order Deadline: Thursday, February 12th, 2025

Old Fashion Fasnachts - 1/2 dozen item
Old Fashion Fasnachts - 1/2 dozen
$6

Order Deadline: Thursday, February 12th, 2025

