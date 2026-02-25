2026 Old Tappan PTO's Silent Auction

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VIP Parking spot #6 at TBD for ONE school year (September 2026-June 2027)!!
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One student and their siblings on the same day will be Principal for the day with Mrs. Boyce!
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One student and their siblings on the same day will be Principal for the day with Ms. Santa!
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Arrange for your children to be picked up from your home and escorted to school in a police car!
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Arrange for your children to be picked up from your home and escorted to school in an Old Tappan Fire Truck!
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Arrange for your children to be picked up from your home and escorted to school in an Old Tappan Fire Truck!
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Arrange for your children to be picked up from your home and escorted to school in a real Dump Truck!
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Arrange for your children to be picked up from your home and escorted to school in an Old Tappan Ambulance!
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Your Child Will Be Mayor of Old Tappan for the Day with Mayor Gallagher
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Enjoy 4 reserved seats in the front row of TBD's 4th Grade Crossing Over Ceremony in June 2026. *Does not include tickets
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Enjoy 6 reserved front row seats to CDW 8th Grade graduation ceremony in June 2026. *Does not include tickets
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Enjoy 4 reserved front row seats of Lion King at TBD on Saturday, April 25th 2pm.
(includes 4 admission tickets)
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Enjoy 4 reserved front row seats for the Lion King at TBD Saturday, April 25th 5pm.
(includes 4 admission tickets)
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Enjoy 4 reserved front row seats to Footloose Fri, March 27th 7pm Show at CDW.
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Enjoy 4 reserved front row seats to Footloose Saturday, March 28th 1pm Show at CDW.
Starting bid
Enjoy 4 reserved front row seats to Footloose Saturday, March 28th 7pm Show at CDW.
Starting bid
Park in the Principal's spot for one day in June 2026 for the 4th Grade Crossing Over Ceremony.
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