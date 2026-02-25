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Old Tappan Parent Teacher Organization

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2026 Old Tappan PTO's Silent Auction

TBD VIP Parking Spot item
TBD VIP Parking Spot
$500

Starting bid

VIP Parking spot #6 at TBD for ONE school year (September 2026-June 2027)!!

TBD Principal for the Day item
TBD Principal for the Day
$200

Starting bid

One student and their siblings on the same day will be Principal for the day with Mrs. Boyce!

CDW Principal for the Day item
CDW Principal for the Day
$200

Starting bid

One student and their siblings on the same day will be Principal for the day with Ms. Santa!

Ride to School in a Police Car item
Ride to School in a Police Car
$100

Starting bid

Arrange for your children to be picked up from your home and escorted to school in a police car!

Ride to School in a Fire Truck #1 item
Ride to School in a Fire Truck #1
$100

Starting bid

Arrange for your children to be picked up from your home and escorted to school in an Old Tappan Fire Truck!

Ride to School in a Fire Truck #2 item
Ride to School in a Fire Truck #2
$100

Starting bid

Arrange for your children to be picked up from your home and escorted to school in an Old Tappan Fire Truck!

Ride to School in a Dump Truck item
Ride to School in a Dump Truck
$100

Starting bid

Arrange for your children to be picked up from your home and escorted to school in a real Dump Truck!

Ride to School in an Ambulance item
Ride to School in an Ambulance
$100

Starting bid

Arrange for your children to be picked up from your home and escorted to school in an Old Tappan Ambulance!

Mayor for the Day item
Mayor for the Day
$50

Starting bid

Your Child Will Be Mayor of Old Tappan for the Day with Mayor Gallagher

4 Front Row Seats to TBD 4th Grade Graduation item
4 Front Row Seats to TBD 4th Grade Graduation
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy 4 reserved seats in the front row of TBD's 4th Grade Crossing Over Ceremony in June 2026. *Does not include tickets

Front Row Seats to 8th Grade Graduation Ceremony item
Front Row Seats to 8th Grade Graduation Ceremony
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy 6 reserved front row seats to CDW 8th Grade graduation ceremony in June 2026. *Does not include tickets

Front row seats to Lion King Saturday, April 25th 2pm Show item
Front row seats to Lion King Saturday, April 25th 2pm Show
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy 4 reserved front row seats of Lion King at TBD on Saturday, April 25th 2pm.

(includes 4 admission tickets)

Front Row Seats to Lion King Saturday, April 25th 5pm Show item
Front Row Seats to Lion King Saturday, April 25th 5pm Show
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy 4 reserved front row seats for the Lion King at TBD Saturday, April 25th 5pm.

(includes 4 admission tickets)

Front row seats to Footloose Fri, March 27th 7pm Show item
Front row seats to Footloose Fri, March 27th 7pm Show
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy 4 reserved front row seats to Footloose Fri, March 27th 7pm Show at CDW.

Front row seats to Saturday, March 28th 1pm Show item
Front row seats to Saturday, March 28th 1pm Show
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy 4 reserved front row seats to Footloose Saturday, March 28th 1pm Show at CDW.

Front row seats to Saturday, March 28th 7pm Show item
Front row seats to Saturday, March 28th 7pm Show
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy 4 reserved front row seats to Footloose Saturday, March 28th 7pm Show at CDW.

Park in Mrs. Boyce spot for the 4th Grade Crossing Over item
Park in Mrs. Boyce spot for the 4th Grade Crossing Over
$50

Starting bid

Park in the Principal's spot for one day in June 2026 for the 4th Grade Crossing Over Ceremony.

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