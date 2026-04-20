Blue Knight Council Inc

Hosted by

Blue Knight Council Inc

About this event

2026 OLGC Annual Blue Knight Golf Outing and Cornhole Tournament

915 Victory Blvd

Staten Island, NY 10301, USA

Event Sponsor
$5,000

Thank you to the Varvaro Foundation!

Foursome
$1,000

Golf Foursome Includes BBQ

Single Golfer
$250

Single Golfer Includes Golf and BBQ

Cornhole Team Entry
$250

Includes BBQ

Cornhole Player
$125

Includes BBQ

BBQ Lunch After Party!
$75

BBQ ONLY No golf No cornhole but still a good time

Cornhole Tournament sponsor
$1,500

Thank you to LiGreci's Staaten for your support!

Raw Bar Sponsor
$2,500

Thank you to the Minardo Family!

Transfusion Bar Sponsorship
$2,000

Thank you to the Darrow Family!

At the Turn Sponsor
$2,500

Thank you to Joe Ajello and Pastosa Ravioli for your support!

Black Jack Sponsorship
$2,500

Thank you to Diedrich Development for your support!!

Golf Cart Sponsor
$2,000

Thank you to the Carl V Bini Memorial Fund for your support!

Beverage Cart Sponsor
$2,000

Thank you to Jimmy Max for your support!

Flag & Hole in one Sponsor
$500

Business logo on flag and business logo on tee sign

Flag Sponsor
$300

Business logo on flag

Business Tee Sign
$200

Business logo on tee sign

Family Tee Sign
$100

Family logo on tee sign

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!