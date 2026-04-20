2026 OLGC Annual Blue Knight Golf Outing and Cornhole Tournament

About this event
Thank you to the Varvaro Foundation!
Golf Foursome Includes BBQ
Single Golfer Includes Golf and BBQ
Includes BBQ
Includes BBQ
BBQ ONLY No golf No cornhole but still a good time
Thank you to LiGreci's Staaten for your support!
Thank you to the Minardo Family!
Thank you to the Darrow Family!
Thank you to Joe Ajello and Pastosa Ravioli for your support!
Thank you to Diedrich Development for your support!!
Thank you to the Carl V Bini Memorial Fund for your support!
Thank you to Jimmy Max for your support!
Business logo on flag and business logo on tee sign
Business logo on flag
Business logo on tee sign
Family logo on tee sign
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