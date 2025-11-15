Olney Civic Fund

Hosted by

Olney Civic Fund

About this event

2026 Olney Barrel-Aged Beer Fest

4200 Olney Laytonsville Rd

Olney, MD 20832, USA

Taster
$50

Experience a variety of barrel-aged beers. Your admission provides you with flight-size pours, live music, and complimentary appetizers.
Your ticket allows you a taste of all the varieties and vote for your favorite. ​There will be non-beer alcohol choices as well (hard seltzer, wines, and cider). 
Get your tickets today because the price on the day of the event will increase to $50.

Designated Driver
$20

Learn how barrel aged beer is created, enjoy live music, and nibble on appetizers. Non-alcohol drinks will be available.

Add a donation for Olney Civic Fund

$

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