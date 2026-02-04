Olney Civic Fund

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Olney Civic Fund

About this event

2026 Olney Days Sponsorship

Silver
$400

Window DECAL indicating support, LISTED on Olney Civic Fund's website as a sponsor, social media posts (Instagram & Facebook), OPTIONAL10'x10' exhibitor space at Party in the Park, OPTIONAL parking pass distribution

Gold
$1,000

Window DECAL indicating support, LOGO on Olney Civic Fund's website as a sponsor, social media posts (Instagram & Facebook), OPTIONAL10'x10' exhibitor space at Party in the Park, OPTIONAL parking pass distribution, LOGO in 100+ volunteer t-shirts, LOGO on Party in the Park Map, TWO drink tickets to use at Party in the Park

Platinum
$2,500

Window DECAL indicating support, LOGO on Olney Civic Fund's website as a sponsor, social media posts (Instagram & Facebook), OPTIONAL10'x10' exhibitor space at Party in the Park, OPTIONAL parking pass distribution, LOGO in 100+ volunteer t-shirts, LOGO on Party in the Park Map, TWO drink tickets to use at Party in the Park, LOGO in the Greater Olney News ad, Event ANNOUNCEMENTS at Parade reviewing stand and Party in the Park stages

Stage Sponsorships
$5,000

Window DECAL indicating support, LOGO on Olney Civic Fund's website as a sponsor, social media posts (Instagram & Facebook), OPTIONAL10'x20' exhibitor space at Party in the Park, OPTIONAL parking pass distribution, LOGO in 100+ volunteer t-shirts, LOGO on Party in the Park Map, EIGHT drink tickets to use at Party in the Park, LOGO in the Greater Olney News ad, Event ANNOUNCEMENTS at Parade reviewing stand and Party in the Park stages, NAMING rights of one stage with BANNER, TEN reserved parking spaces in the Oakdale Church lot, VIP Seating area (tent, table, chairs) at Party in the Park

Non-Profit
$200

A 10'x10' exhibitor space at Party in the Park on May 2, 2026

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