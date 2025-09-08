2026 Olympia Funk Festival - Funk OFF!

116 Legion Way SE

Olympia, WA 98501, USA

Weekend Pass (Early-Bird Pricing!)
$129

Early Bird Special: Only 100 weekend passes available at this rate! Includes access to all general admission shows across all venues. (Sunday Soul Brunch available for a $30 add-on.)


(*No refunds for inclement weather - sorry!)

Weekend Pass - tier 2!
$149

Includes access to all general admission shows across all venues. (Sunday Soul Brunch available for a $30 add-on.)


(*No refunds for inclement weather - sorry!)

Weekend Pass - tier 3!
$169

Includes access to all general admission shows across all venues. (Sunday Soul Brunch available for a $30 add-on.)


(*No refunds for inclement weather - sorry!)

Weekend Pass - Kids 15 & under
free

Kids 15 & under are free! (Must be accompanied by a paying adult)

Sunday Soul Brunch
$30

Join us for the Sunday Soul Brunch at Olympia Funk Fest, featuring a delicious spread from Nineveh! On February 1, 2026, enjoy soulful tunes alongside mouthwatering dishes as we wrap up the weekend in style. (We promise to not run out of food!)

Headliner: Ethan Tucker

(*No refunds for inclement weather - sorry!)

Youth ticket: Sunday Soul Brunch
$10

Join us for the Sunday Soul Brunch at Olympia Funk Fest, featuring a delicious spread from Nineveh! On February 1, 2026, enjoy soulful tunes alongside mouthwatering dishes as we wrap up the weekend in style.

Headliner: Ethan Tucker

(*No refunds for inclement weather - sorry!)

$

