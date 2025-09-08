2026 Olympia Funk Festival - Funk OFF!

Olympia, WA 98501, USA
Early Bird Special: Only 100 weekend passes available at this rate! Includes access to all general admission shows across all venues. (Sunday Soul Brunch available for a $30 add-on.)
(*No refunds for inclement weather - sorry!)
Includes access to all general admission shows across all venues. (Sunday Soul Brunch available for a $30 add-on.)
Includes access to all general admission shows across all venues. (Sunday Soul Brunch available for a $30 add-on.)
Kids 15 & under are free! (Must be accompanied by a paying adult)
Join us for the Sunday Soul Brunch at Olympia Funk Fest, featuring a delicious spread from Nineveh! On February 1, 2026, enjoy soulful tunes alongside mouthwatering dishes as we wrap up the weekend in style. (We promise to not run out of food!)
Headliner: Ethan Tucker
