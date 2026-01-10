LAAC Water Polo

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2026 Olympian Clinic with Chase & Ryder Dodd - NorCal

Las Lomas 12U-14U Boys/Girls SATURDAY
$250

10am-1pm. ACH payment preferred. If using credit card, please consider making a small donation to Zeffy.

Los Altos 12U-14U Boys/Girls SATURDAY
$250

4pm-7pm. ACH payment preferred. If using credit card, please consider making a small donation to Zeffy.

Las Lomas 16U-18U Boys/Girls SUNDAY
$250

10am-1pm. ACH payment preferred. If using credit card, please consider making a small donation to Zeffy.

Los Altos 16U-18U Boys/Girls SUNDAY
$250

4pm-7pm. ACH payment preferred. If using credit card, please consider making a small donation to Zeffy.

Limited Edition Chase Dodd Boys Suit
$61

Check the design! If viewing on mobile, tap "More details" above. If on desktop, scroll down the details to the right. Currently only available in boys speedos. Ships within 30 days. Shipping included.

ACH payment preferred. If using credit card, please consider making a small donation to Zeffy.

Limited Edition Ryder Dodd Boys Suit
$61

Check the design! If viewing on mobile, tap "More details" above. If on desktop, scroll down the details to the right. Currently only available in boys speedos. Ships within 30 days. Shipping included.

ACH payment preferred. If using credit card, please consider making a small donation to Zeffy.

Limited Edition Adrian Weinberg Boys Suit
$61

Check the design! If viewing on mobile, tap "More details" above. If on desktop, scroll down the details to the right. Currently only available in boys speedos. Ships within 30 days. Shipping included.

ACH payment preferred. If using credit card, please consider making a small donation to Zeffy.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!