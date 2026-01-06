Iota Phi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

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Iota Phi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

About the memberships

2026 Omega Psi Phi Membership Dues (Late Fee)

Full Dues (Non-Life Members)
$395.25

Valid until June 1, 2027

This is for Brothers who need to pay their entire dues, including IHQ Dues ($133.75), 2nd District Dues ($56.50), and Chapter Dues ($205).

Full Dues (Non-Life Members) - Reinstatement
$398.25

Valid until June 1, 2027

This is for Brothers who need to pay their entire dues but have not been active for two or more years. IHQ Dues ($133.75 plus $3.00 Reinstatement Fee), 2nd District Dues ($56.50), and Chapter Dues ($205).

Full Dues (Life Members)
$261.50

Valid until June 1, 2027

This is for those Brothers who are life members and need to pay their 2nd District Dues ($56.50) and Chapter Dues ($205).

Second Chapter Membership
$205

Valid until June 1, 2027

This is for Brothers who are already financial with another chapter but still wish to have membership with Iota Phi. These Brothers are only required to pay chapter dues of $205.

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