2026 Omega Psi Phi Membership Dues (Late Fee)

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until June 1, 2027
This is for Brothers who need to pay their entire dues, including IHQ Dues ($133.75), 2nd District Dues ($56.50), and Chapter Dues ($205).
Valid until June 1, 2027
This is for Brothers who need to pay their entire dues but have not been active for two or more years. IHQ Dues ($133.75 plus $3.00 Reinstatement Fee), 2nd District Dues ($56.50), and Chapter Dues ($205).
Valid until June 1, 2027
This is for those Brothers who are life members and need to pay their 2nd District Dues ($56.50) and Chapter Dues ($205).
Valid until June 1, 2027
This is for Brothers who are already financial with another chapter but still wish to have membership with Iota Phi. These Brothers are only required to pay chapter dues of $205.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!