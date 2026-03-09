Ozark Mountain Irish Arts Council

Offered by

Ozark Mountain Irish Arts Council

About this shop

2026 OMIAC St Patrick’s Day

Adult Small St. Patrick's Black w/Green Rince T-shirt item
Adult Small St. Patrick's Black w/Green Rince T-shirt
$20

Size: Adult Small
Color: Black with Green lettering

Text: Rince
Graphic: Green Shamrock front, Celtic Knotwork and Boar back

Adult Medium St. Patrick's Black w/Green Rince T-shirt item
Adult Medium St. Patrick's Black w/Green Rince T-shirt
$20

Size: Adult Medium
Color: Black with Green lettering

Text: Rince
Graphic: Green Shamrock front, Celtic Knotwork and Boar back

Adult Large St. Patrick's Black w/Green Rince T-shirt item
Adult Large St. Patrick's Black w/Green Rince T-shirt
$20

Size: Adult Large
Color: Black with Green lettering

Text: Rince
Graphic: Green Shamrock front, Celtic Knotwork and Boar back

Adult XL St. Patrick's Black w/Green Rince T-shirt item
Adult XL St. Patrick's Black w/Green Rince T-shirt
$20

Size: Adult XL
Color: Black with Green lettering

Text: Rince
Graphic: Green Shamrock front, Celtic Knotwork and Boar back

Adult XXL St. Patrick's Black w/Green Rince T-shirt item
Adult XXL St. Patrick's Black w/Green Rince T-shirt
$22

Size: Adult 2XL
Color: Black with Green lettering

Text: Rince
Graphic: Green Shamrock front, Celtic Knotwork and Boar back

Black Cap with Red logo - adult size item
Black Cap with Red logo - adult size
$20

solid canvas cap with velcro adjustable back that features Rince Arkansas Academy of Irish Dance signature Celtic Boar logo.
Black cap with red logo
Adult size

Red Cap with black logo - adult size item
Red Cap with black logo - adult size
$20

solid canvas cap with velcro adjustable back that features Rince Arkansas Academy of Irish Dance signature Celtic Boar logo.
Red cap with black logo
Adult size

Black Cap with Red logo - child size item
Black Cap with Red logo - child size
$15

solid canvas cap with velcro adjustable back that features Rince Arkansas Academy of Irish Dance signature Celtic Boar logo.
Black cap with red logo
Child size

Red Cap with black logo - child size item
Red Cap with black logo - child size
$15

solid canvas cap with velcro adjustable back that features Rince Arkansas Academy of Irish Dance signature Celtic Boar logo.
Red cap with black logo
Child size

Adult Medium Green St Patrick’s Day t-shirt item
Adult Medium Green St Patrick’s Day t-shirt
$20

Size: Adult Medium
Color: Green
Text: RINCE ARKANSAS Rin-Ka Irish for Dance St. Patrick's Day Graphic: Rince Arkansas Celtic Boar with Celtic Knotwork and Shamrocks

Adult Large Green St Patrick’s Day t-shirt item
Adult Large Green St Patrick’s Day t-shirt
$20

Size: Adult Large
Color: Green
Text: RINCE ARKANSAS Rin-Ka Irish for Dance St. Patrick's Day Graphic: Rince Arkansas Celtic Boar with Celtic Knotwork and Shamrocks

Adult XL Green St Patrick’s Day t-shirt item
Adult XL Green St Patrick’s Day t-shirt
$20

Size: Adult XL
Color: Green
Text: RINCE ARKANSAS Rin-Ka Irish for Dance St. Patrick's Day Graphic: Rince Arkansas Celtic Boar with Celtic Knotwork and Shamrocks

Adult 2XL Green St Patrick’s Day t-shirt item
Adult 2XL Green St Patrick’s Day t-shirt
$22

Size: Adult 2XL
Color: Green
Text: RINCE ARKANSAS Rin-Ka Irish for Dance St. Patrick's Day Graphic: Rince Arkansas Celtic Boar with Celtic Knotwork and Shamrocks

Youth Medium Black Rince Boar T-Shirt item
Youth Medium Black Rince Boar T-Shirt
$20

Youth medium black Rince School T-shirt with Red Celtic Boar

Youth Large Black Rince Boar T-Shirt item
Youth Large Black Rince Boar T-Shirt
$20

Youth Large black Rince School T-shirt with Red Celtic Boar

Adult Small Black Rince Boar T-shirt item
Adult Small Black Rince Boar T-shirt
$20

Adult Small black Rince Boar T-shirt

Adult Medium Black Rince Boar T-shirt item
Adult Medium Black Rince Boar T-shirt
$20

Adult Medium black Rince School T-shirt with Red Celtic Boar.

Adult Large black Rince Boar T-shirt item
Adult Large black Rince Boar T-shirt
$20

Adult Large black Rince School T-shirt with Red Celtic Boar.

Adult XL black Rince Boar T-shirt item
Adult XL black Rince Boar T-shirt
$20

Adult Extra Large black Rince School T-shirt with Red Celtic Boar.

Adult XXL black Rince Boar T-shirt item
Adult XXL black Rince Boar T-shirt
$22

Adult 2XL black Rince School T-shirt with Red Celtic Boar.

Add a donation for Ozark Mountain Irish Arts Council

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!