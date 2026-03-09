2026 OMIAC St Patrick’s Day

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Size: Adult Small
Color: Black with Green lettering
Text: Rince
Graphic: Green Shamrock front, Celtic Knotwork and Boar back
Size: Adult Medium
Color: Black with Green lettering
Text: Rince
Graphic: Green Shamrock front, Celtic Knotwork and Boar back
Size: Adult Large
Color: Black with Green lettering
Text: Rince
Graphic: Green Shamrock front, Celtic Knotwork and Boar back
Size: Adult XL
Color: Black with Green lettering
Text: Rince
Graphic: Green Shamrock front, Celtic Knotwork and Boar back
Size: Adult 2XL
Color: Black with Green lettering
Text: Rince
Graphic: Green Shamrock front, Celtic Knotwork and Boar back
solid canvas cap with velcro adjustable back that features Rince Arkansas Academy of Irish Dance signature Celtic Boar logo.
Black cap with red logo
Adult size
solid canvas cap with velcro adjustable back that features Rince Arkansas Academy of Irish Dance signature Celtic Boar logo.
Red cap with black logo
Adult size
solid canvas cap with velcro adjustable back that features Rince Arkansas Academy of Irish Dance signature Celtic Boar logo.
Black cap with red logo
Child size
solid canvas cap with velcro adjustable back that features Rince Arkansas Academy of Irish Dance signature Celtic Boar logo.
Red cap with black logo
Child size
Size: Adult Medium
Color: Green
Text: RINCE ARKANSAS Rin-Ka Irish for Dance St. Patrick's Day Graphic: Rince Arkansas Celtic Boar with Celtic Knotwork and Shamrocks
Size: Adult Large
Color: Green
Text: RINCE ARKANSAS Rin-Ka Irish for Dance St. Patrick's Day Graphic: Rince Arkansas Celtic Boar with Celtic Knotwork and Shamrocks
Size: Adult XL
Color: Green
Text: RINCE ARKANSAS Rin-Ka Irish for Dance St. Patrick's Day Graphic: Rince Arkansas Celtic Boar with Celtic Knotwork and Shamrocks
Size: Adult 2XL
Color: Green
Text: RINCE ARKANSAS Rin-Ka Irish for Dance St. Patrick's Day Graphic: Rince Arkansas Celtic Boar with Celtic Knotwork and Shamrocks
Youth medium black Rince School T-shirt with Red Celtic Boar
Youth Large black Rince School T-shirt with Red Celtic Boar
Adult Small black Rince Boar T-shirt
Adult Medium black Rince School T-shirt with Red Celtic Boar.
Adult Large black Rince School T-shirt with Red Celtic Boar.
Adult Extra Large black Rince School T-shirt with Red Celtic Boar.
Adult 2XL black Rince School T-shirt with Red Celtic Boar.
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