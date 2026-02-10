2026 ONA Region 2 Annual Spring Awards Luncheon

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About this event
Tulsa, OK 74133
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
This ticket is for first nursing degree students.
This is for the award recipient. The award recipient may have one guest that can attend at no charge. Please add a guest ticket if you will be having a guest attend with you.
This ticket can only be purchased by the award recipient for his/her guest. Each recipient can have one guest attend the luncheon with them at no charge. Additional guests will need to purchase a general admission ticket. Thank you.
Thank you for supporting our ONA Region 2 2026 Spring Awards Luncheon. You all make this event possible every year. Your sponsorship includes lunch for 2.
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