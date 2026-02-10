Oklahoma Nurses Association Region 2

Hosted by

Oklahoma Nurses Association Region 2

About this event

2026 ONA Region 2 Annual Spring Awards Luncheon

10300 East 81st Street

Tulsa, OK 74133

General Admission
$16

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

First Nursing Degree Student
$5

This ticket is for first nursing degree students.

Award Recipient Ticket
Free

This is for the award recipient. The award recipient may have one guest that can attend at no charge. Please add a guest ticket if you will be having a guest attend with you.

Award Recipient Guest
Free

This ticket can only be purchased by the award recipient for his/her guest. Each recipient can have one guest attend the luncheon with them at no charge. Additional guests will need to purchase a general admission ticket. Thank you.

Sponsor Vendor Ticket
$130

Thank you for supporting our ONA Region 2 2026 Spring Awards Luncheon. You all make this event possible every year. Your sponsorship includes lunch for 2.

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