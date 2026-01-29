Hosted by

One City Chorus

About this event

2026 One City Chorus Silent Auction

Blown Glass Vase item
Blown Glass Vase
$110

Starting bid

A beautiful vase of blown glass designed by our very own Terry Hamrick (Terry テリー) along with Art of Valor.

"Sisters"- Mixed Media item
"Sisters"- Mixed Media item
"Sisters"- Mixed Media
$250

Starting bid

Medium: Encaustic wax and bombay inks


Tammy Berk is a painter and mixed media artist living and working in St Petersburg, FL.


This work was created using Encaustic wax (a medium that spans several thousand years - think the sarcophagus from Ancient Egypt) which is applied in a molten state with many layers, and fusing each layer with fire. Bombay inks add the vibrant color. These pieces are safe to display indoors out of direct sunlight (like any other art), and are best "buffed" with a soft, lint free cloth to a high shine. 


Retail Value $450 (set)

Photo of Roseate Spoonbill item
Photo of Roseate Spoonbill
$50

Starting bid

Photo of Roseate Spoonbill in Gulfport, Florida. Printed on canvas.


Beth Stombaugh is a wildlife and landscape photographer. She enjoys showcasing the natural beauty and abundant wildlife here in Florida.


Beth also sings in One City Chorus and is the Board Secretary.

"WASSUP" Acrylic on Canvas item
"WASSUP" Acrylic on Canvas
$50

Starting bid

Artist: J. Shevlin Jr.


Part of John's Tropical Funk series. John is an award winning artist collected by galleries and patrons throughout the country and world.

Set of Susan L. Richardson Giclée Prints item
Set of Susan L. Richardson Giclée Prints item
Set of Susan L. Richardson Giclée Prints item
Set of Susan L. Richardson Giclée Prints
$75

Starting bid

Bob Pellington Framed Watercolor item
Bob Pellington Framed Watercolor
$75

Starting bid

Bob Pellington is a Gulfport resident who has inspired and opened galleries in three states.

Mangrove Painting item
Mangrove Painting
$50

Starting bid

6x8 acrylic on panel "Groovy Mangrove 3" by artist Stelios Stylianou


More info at https://www.facebook.com/steliosandmichelleart/

Handmade Bread Board item
Handmade Bread Board item
Handmade Bread Board
$30

Starting bid

Handmade bread board sized 28x6 inches,  Bread cutting board plus bread knife with pouch. 


Hand made by John Auditore - Dillard GA

Blown Glass Bowl item
Blown Glass Bowl
$250

Starting bid

Large blown glass bowl/wall hanging.  Circumference is 35 inches.


Artist - Pauli Maiville .Pauli Maiville is a glass artist whose blown-glass work is inspired by nature and shaped by decades of experience at leading studios. Since 2019, he has focused on solo commissions and original pieces defined by organic form and movement.

4 One-Ride "Skip the Line" passes at Busch Gardens item
4 One-Ride "Skip the Line" passes at Busch Gardens
$75

Starting bid

Four single-ride priority access passes- allows you to skip the line on any ride except for Iron Gwazi one time.


These passes expire on 6/19/26.

Tarot Card Reading and Haiku Poem from Reading item
Tarot Card Reading and Haiku Poem from Reading
$25

Starting bid

Our very own Ani Crane, a professional spiritual advisor, will provide an insightful and intuitive personal tarot reading, and then compose a haiku based on your reading.

"Morning Light" Limited Edition Print item
"Morning Light" Limited Edition Print
$125

Starting bid

"Morning Light" - Limited edition Print

Artist: Carl Hoffner

Measures 15" x 19"

6 Handpainted Wine Glasses item
6 Handpainted Wine Glasses
$50

Starting bid

3 Books Authored/Signed by Bill Deyoung item
3 Books Authored/Signed by Bill Deyoung
$50

Starting bid

More at https://stpetecatalyst.com/author/bill/

"In and Out" Painting item
"In and Out" Painting
$75

Starting bid

by Elaine Lipitz. Measures 22x18

"Mermaids" Painting item
"Mermaids" Painting
$100

Starting bid

Large 30x40 painting by local Tarpon Springs artist K Bond. More artwork at https://www.instagram.com/p/CWeP3w6rx3G/?img_index=1.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!