2026 One City Chorus Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
A beautiful vase of blown glass designed by our very own Terry Hamrick (Terry テリー) along with Art of Valor.
Starting bid
Medium: Encaustic wax and bombay inks
Tammy Berk is a painter and mixed media artist living and working in St Petersburg, FL.
This work was created using Encaustic wax (a medium that spans several thousand years - think the sarcophagus from Ancient Egypt) which is applied in a molten state with many layers, and fusing each layer with fire. Bombay inks add the vibrant color. These pieces are safe to display indoors out of direct sunlight (like any other art), and are best "buffed" with a soft, lint free cloth to a high shine.
Retail Value $450 (set)
Starting bid
Photo of Roseate Spoonbill in Gulfport, Florida. Printed on canvas.
Beth Stombaugh is a wildlife and landscape photographer. She enjoys showcasing the natural beauty and abundant wildlife here in Florida.
Beth also sings in One City Chorus and is the Board Secretary.
Starting bid
Artist: J. Shevlin Jr.
Part of John's Tropical Funk series. John is an award winning artist collected by galleries and patrons throughout the country and world.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Bob Pellington is a Gulfport resident who has inspired and opened galleries in three states.
Starting bid
6x8 acrylic on panel "Groovy Mangrove 3" by artist Stelios Stylianou
More info at https://www.facebook.com/steliosandmichelleart/
Starting bid
Handmade bread board sized 28x6 inches, Bread cutting board plus bread knife with pouch.
Hand made by John Auditore - Dillard GA
Starting bid
Large blown glass bowl/wall hanging. Circumference is 35 inches.
Artist - Pauli Maiville .Pauli Maiville is a glass artist whose blown-glass work is inspired by nature and shaped by decades of experience at leading studios. Since 2019, he has focused on solo commissions and original pieces defined by organic form and movement.
Starting bid
Four single-ride priority access passes- allows you to skip the line on any ride except for Iron Gwazi one time.
These passes expire on 6/19/26.
Starting bid
Our very own Ani Crane, a professional spiritual advisor, will provide an insightful and intuitive personal tarot reading, and then compose a haiku based on your reading.
Starting bid
"Morning Light" - Limited edition Print
Artist: Carl Hoffner
Measures 15" x 19"
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
by Elaine Lipitz. Measures 22x18
Starting bid
Large 30x40 painting by local Tarpon Springs artist K Bond. More artwork at https://www.instagram.com/p/CWeP3w6rx3G/?img_index=1.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!