One Star One Family Inc

Hosted by

One Star One Family Inc

About this event

2026 ONE STAR ONE FAMILY UNITY EVENT

4003 Chester Ave

Bakersfield, CA 93301, USA

General Admission
$20

Admission in to the park event area.

Children 12 and under
Free

Admission in to the park event area and hot dog lunch.

Bbq plate
$20

Tri-tip , rib , hot link, chicken. rice pilaf, green beans

Name added to sponsorship banner
$150

Can be family name or business name. Email name of business or family , to [email protected]

Promotional Sign you can use for your yard
$50

Can be family name or business name. Email name of business or logo to [email protected]

Vendor *non food
$100

If you are a non food vendor. you will be able to set up and sell your items. Includes 2 entry tickets

Star Sponsor
$500

Social Media Thank you and shout outs.Email name of business or logo to [email protected]

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

Logo on Website, Event signage, Social Media shout outs. Email name of business or logo to [email protected]

Gold Sponsor
$2,500

Logo on Event Banners,Website and Social Media shout outs. Email name of business or logo to [email protected]

Platinum Sponsor
$5,000

Large Logo on all Promo Flyers, Banners.Website and Social Media shout outs. Event booth and speaking opportunity. Email name of business or logo to [email protected]

Add a donation for One Star One Family Inc

$

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