2026 ONE STAR ONE FAMILY UNITY EVENT

Hosted by
About this event
Admission in to the park event area.
Admission in to the park event area and hot dog lunch.
Tri-tip , rib , hot link, chicken. rice pilaf, green beans
If you are a non food vendor. you will be able to set up and sell your items. Includes 2 entry tickets
Logo on Website, Event signage, Social Media shout outs. Email name of business or logo to [email protected]
Logo on Event Banners,Website and Social Media shout outs. Email name of business or logo to [email protected]
Large Logo on all Promo Flyers, Banners.Website and Social Media shout outs. Event booth and speaking opportunity. Email name of business or logo to [email protected]
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!