Receive a reserved table with donor signage for you and your guests, plus 2 premium bottles of wine at your table during dinner as well as recognition in the event program and our website.
Exclusively for BIS Family–Related Businesses - Support student learning by sponsoring a student project display. Only 1 sponsorship per grade available!
Receive prominent donor signage at the student exhibit for the grade you are sponsoring as well as a reserved table with donor signage for you and your guests, plus 2 premium bottles of wine at your table during dinner as well as recognition in the event program and our website.
Sponsor the evening’s student performance with prominent recognition throughout the event including stage banner, recognition by the MC, in the event slideshow, event program and our website.
Enjoy a reserved table with donor signage for you and your guests, plus 2 premium bottles of wine at your table during dinner.
Receive prominent recognition throughout the event including banner, recognition by the MC during presentations and speeches, in the event slideshow, event program and our website.
Enjoy 2 reserved tables with donor signage for you and your guests, plus 2 premium bottles of wine at each table during dinner.
Present the 2026 One World Gala as our exclusive Title Sponsor, with your name integrated into the event logo and featured across all event marketing and advertising.
Enjoy two reserved tables for 16 guests with elevated table signage and premium wine service, plus prominent recognition throughout the evening including arrival and stage signage, exclusive logo placement on the front of the event program with a full-page ad, repeated recognition by the MC during speeches, visibility in the event slideshow, and year-long recognition on the BIS website and social media.
Cover the cost of attendance for a dedicated BIS staff member and help ensure all members of our community can attend. Receive recognition in our event program and our website.
Enjoy an evening of global cuisine, student performances, project showcases, and auctions in support of BIS student fieldwork.
