Parent Faculty Student Organization at Foothill Technology High School

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Parent Faculty Student Organization at Foothill Technology High School

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2026 Online Auction

Reserved On-Campus Parking Space (Choose Your Spot!) #1 item
Reserved On-Campus Parking Space (Choose Your Spot!) #1
$75

Starting bid

Win an exclusive FTHS parking space and select the location in the campus lot — the only way to guarantee on-campus parking for non-seniors. Value: $500

Reserved On-Campus Parking Space (Choose Your Spot!) #2 item
Reserved On-Campus Parking Space (Choose Your Spot!) #2
$75

Starting bid

Win an exclusive FTHS parking space and select the location in the campus lot — the only way to guarantee on-campus parking for non-seniors. Value: $500

Reserved On-Campus Parking Space (Choose Your Spot!) #3 item
Reserved On-Campus Parking Space (Choose Your Spot!) #3
$75

Starting bid

Win an exclusive FTHS parking space and select the location in the campus lot — the only way to guarantee on-campus parking for non-seniors. Value: $500

Reserved On-Campus Parking Space (Choose Your Spot!) #4 item
Reserved On-Campus Parking Space (Choose Your Spot!) #4
$75

Starting bid

Win an exclusive FTHS parking space and select the location in the campus lot — the only way to guarantee on-campus parking for non-seniors. Value: $500

4 Additional Graduation Guest Tickets #1 item
4 Additional Graduation Guest Tickets #1
$40

Starting bid

Secure four additional guest seats for the FTHS Graduation ceremony — perfect for families who want to include more loved ones on the big day.

4 Additional Graduation Guest Tickets #2 item
4 Additional Graduation Guest Tickets #2
$40

Starting bid

Secure four additional guest seats for the FTHS Graduation ceremony — perfect for families who want to include more loved ones on the big day.

2 Additional Graduation Guest Tickets #1 item
2 Additional Graduation Guest Tickets #1
$20

Starting bid

Win two additional guest seats for the FTHS Graduation ceremony and celebrate with even more family and friends in attendance.

Air Guitar 2026 - VIP Seating item
Air Guitar 2026 - VIP Seating
$25

Starting bid

VIP Reserved Seating for your dragon and three of their friends at the 2026 Air Guitar event! Skip the rush, enjoy premium seats, and experience the show in true VIP style. This exclusive experience is priceless! Value: Priceless

Birthday Spotlight on the School Marquee item
Birthday Spotlight on the School Marquee
$20

Starting bid

Make their day extra special with a personalized birthday message featured on the school marquee.

Principal for a Day at FTHS item
Principal for a Day at FTHS
$25

Starting bid

Your student takes over as FTHS Principal for the day! They’ll work from the principal’s office, read announcements, call in friends, enjoy pizza in their office, and help celebrate staff while touring campus and supporting students. The current principal will even attend a few of their classes — and guide our new leader along the way! Value: Priceless

Dinner & a Show Bundle: Cafe Fiore + Rubicon Theatre item
Dinner & a Show Bundle: Cafe Fiore + Rubicon Theatre
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy the perfect night out! Includes a $75 gift card to Cafe Fiore, 2 tickets to a Rubicon Theatre Company performance, and a bottle of wine to complete the evening—delicious dining and live entertainment all in one unforgettable experience.Value: $200

Adventure Night Bundle: Axe, Dinner & Dessert item
Adventure Night Bundle: Axe, Dinner & Dessert
$50

Starting bid

Turn an ordinary night into an adventure! Axe throwing at Mighty Axe ($50), dinner at Lazy Dog Cafe ($75), and sweet treats at Menchie’s (5x $5) – all at The Collection in Oxnard! Value: $150

Harbor Fun Bundle: Dining, Games & Escape item
Harbor Fun Bundle: Dining, Games & Escape
$60

Starting bid

Savor $50 at Andria’s Seafood, play $100 in games at The Loose Cannon, and challenge yourself with an escape room adventure at Ultimate Escape Rooms. If Ventura is under renovation at redemption, the experience may be used in Solvang. No expiration—fun, food, and excitement await! Value: $250

3-Month Wellness & Recreation Membership item
3-Month Wellness & Recreation Membership
$40

Starting bid

Stay active and energized! Enjoy 3 months of full access to fitness, recreation, and wellness programs at the YMCA. Value: $380

Indoor Golf Package item
Indoor Golf Package
$50

Starting bid

Hit the greens indoors! Enjoy a $200 Indoor Golf experience at SVN2—perfect for practice, fun, or friendly competition. Learn more at https://www.svn2golf.com/newbury-park. Value: $200

Unlimited Gym Access for 1 Month + Fitness Perks item
Unlimited Gym Access for 1 Month + Fitness Perks
$40

Starting bid

Get fit and fuel up! One month unlimited F45 Training membership (exp. 6/4/26) plus towel, protein bar, and bag! Value: $275

Foursome at Sterling Hills Golf Club item
Foursome at Sterling Hills Golf Club
$60

Starting bid

Tee off with friends and enjoy a round of golf for four at Sterling Hills Golf Club. Includes carts and range balls for a complete day on the course. Valid weekdays anytime after 11 AM, 1/22/26–1/22/28. Value: $300

Two hour college consulting package item
Two hour college consulting package
$60

Starting bid

Get expert guidance for your college journey! Two-hour personalized consulting session with Inspire College Prep. Value: $450

Home Improvement & Grooming Bundle – $220 Value item
Home Improvement & Grooming Bundle – $220 Value
$50

Starting bid

Level up inside and out! This bundle includes a $100 Lowe’s gift card for your next home project plus a $100 gift card to Buck Naked Gentlemen’s Waxing for expert men’s grooming services, Woody's 2-N-1 Beard Conditioner, and Woody's Beard & Tattoo Oil. The ultimate upgrade package. Value: $220

12-Months Mobile Hair Cut Service item
12-Months Mobile Hair Cut Service
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy a year of convenient haircuts! Receive 12 months of mobile service from Smooths Barbershop Van—one cut per month, right at your doorstep (Ventura County residents only). Non-transferable; no-shows count as a cut; 12 months begins on the date of your first appointment. Value: $600

Whale Watching Adventure for 2 item
Whale Watching Adventure for 2
$75

Starting bid

Set sail on the Pacific! Enjoy a thrilling whale watching excursion for 2 aboard Condor Express—experience marine life up close. Value: $260

Basketball Camp for 3rd–8th Graders item
Basketball Camp for 3rd–8th Graders
$60

Starting bid

Dribble, shoot, and score! One child can join A Game Basketball’s 1-week camp in Ventura County—skills, drills, and fun included. Value: $320

LA Chargers Preseason Tickets for 2 + Tailgate Parking item
LA Chargers Preseason Tickets for 2 + Tailgate Parking
$100

Starting bid

Get ready for football season with 2 tickets to a Los Angeles Chargers preseason game! Seats are located in Section 317, Row 2, Seats 9 & 10—great views to catch all the action. Includes parking in the tailgate section so you can arrive early and enjoy the full game-day experience. Game date TBD (schedule released mid-May). Value: $400

Easy Street Driving School – 6 Hour Lesson Package item
Easy Street Driving School – 6 Hour Lesson Package
$150

Starting bid

Hit the road with confidence! This 6-hour package from Easy Street Driving School includes three 2-hour behind-the-wheel lessons. Student must have a valid CA driver’s permit and schedule lessons every 4–6 weeks. Value: $498

Basil & Mint Vietnamese Dining Gift Card – $200 item
Basil & Mint Vietnamese Dining Gift Card – $200
$50

Starting bid

Savor the flavors of Vietnam! Enjoy $200 toward delicious dishes at Basil & Mint—perfect for a night out with family or friends. Value: $200

Honey Bear Cabin – 2-Night Big Bear Retreat for 4 item
Honey Bear Cabin – 2-Night Big Bear Retreat for 4
$300

Starting bid

Escape to the mountains with a stay at the cozy Honey Bear Cabin in Big Bear! This 2-night retreat accommodates 4 guests with 2 bedrooms, 3 beds, and 1 bath. Choose from spring break or fall break dates: Mar 27–29, Mar 30–Apr 3, Oct 23–25, or Oct 26–30. The perfect relaxing getaway any time of year. Learn more at Airbnb. Value: $750

Private 1-on-1 ChatGPT Training Session item
Private 1-on-1 ChatGPT Training Session
$40

Starting bid

Learn to use ChatGPT like a pro! 45-minute private Zoom session tailored to your goals—work, creativity, productivity, or learning AI basics. No experience needed. Value: $200

Hollywood Wax Museum: 2 Tickets to All 4 Attractions item
Hollywood Wax Museum: 2 Tickets to All 4 Attractions
$40

Starting bid

Step into the spotlight! Two tickets give you access to all four attractions at the Hollywood Wax Museum—fun, photo ops, and star-studded experiences included. Value: 189.92

Percussion Fun: 1 Month of Pulse Drumming Lessons item
Percussion Fun: 1 Month of Pulse Drumming Lessons
$25

Starting bid

Learn to drum your way! One month of Pulse Drumming lessons for ages 7+—choose 4×30 min or 2×1 hr sessions—your choice of drum set, bongos, djembe, conga, xylophone, or marimba. Expires in one year. Value: $320

Island Adventure: 2 Tickets via Island Packers item
Island Adventure: 2 Tickets via Island Packers
$60

Starting bid

Set sail for adventure! Two tickets to Anacapa or Santa Cruz Island with Island Packers Cruises—explore stunning scenery and wildlife. Value: $144

Patagonia Black Hole® MLC® Pack 45L item
Patagonia Black Hole® MLC® Pack 45L
$50

Starting bid

A rugged, weather-resistant 45L carry-on with smart compartments and padded laptop storage. Converts between backpack, duffel, and shoulder carry—perfect for travel or everyday use. Value: $240

Danny’s Deli & Grill Gift Card – $75 item
Danny’s Deli & Grill Gift Card – $75
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy a delicious meal at Danny’s Deli & Grill! This $75 gift card is perfect for lunch, dinner, or a casual bite with family and friends. Value: $75

60-Minute Botanical Facial – Kenna Smiley Skincare item
60-Minute Botanical Facial – Kenna Smiley Skincare
$40

Starting bid

Treat yourself to a relaxing 60-minute botanical facial from Kenna Smiley Skincare. Refresh your skin with nourishing, plant-based care and a little well-deserved self-care. Value: 105

Mountains 2 Beach Registration (Marathon, Half, 10K or 5K) item
Mountains 2 Beach Registration (Marathon, Half, 10K or 5K)
$25

Starting bid

Score one entry to the Mountains 2 Beach Run, April 18–19 — Ventura’s iconic coastal race! Winner chooses their distance (Marathon, Half, 10K, or 5K). Value: 218.29

Historic Webster House at Eleison Farms — 2-Night Stay for 6 item
Historic Webster House at Eleison Farms — 2-Night Stay for 6
$1,200

Starting bid

Escape to the gorgeous Historic Webster House at Eleison Farms Avo Ranch in Carpinteria, CA! This 2-night stay accommodates 6 guests with 3 bedrooms, 4 beds, and 2 baths — perfect for a family or getaway with friends. Enjoy the charm of historic surroundings, serene avocado orchards, and coastal vibes. Book and learn more at Airbnb. Value: $2000

75-Min EuroFacial Experience – Skin Sage Skincare item
75-Min EuroFacial Experience – Skin Sage Skincare item
75-Min EuroFacial Experience – Skin Sage Skincare
$50

Starting bid

Refresh and rejuvenate with a 75-minute customized EuroFacial from Skin Sage at The Loft Aesthetic. A relaxing, personalized treatment designed to leave your skin glowing. Value: $160

Family Fun Activity Bundle – Bowling, Skating & 2-Hour Ride item
Family Fun Activity Bundle – Bowling, Skating & 2-Hour Ride
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy an afternoon of excitement with friends or family! This bundle includes two certificates for 1.5 hours of bowling for up to 6 people with shoe rental at Buena Lanes (expires 12/31/26), a 2-hour multi-person bike rental at Wheel Fun, and 4 tickets for roller skating at Skating Plus. Fun for all ages! Value: $340

Gourmet Eats Bundle – Clemente Baking & Sprouts item
Gourmet Eats Bundle – Clemente Baking & Sprouts
$50

Starting bid

Treat yourself to fresh flavors and delicious finds! This bundle includes a $50 gift card to Clemente Baking Company and a $75 gift card to Sprouts, perfect for delicious meals, treats, and pantry essentials. Value: $125

Green Delights: Eat, Explore & Enjoy item
Green Delights: Eat, Explore & Enjoy
$40

Starting bid

Savor a meal at Two Trees with a $50 gift card, explore your garden with a $25 Green Thumb gift card, and enjoy a day of art, history, and stunning gardens with 2 tickets to The Huntington Library, Art Museum, & Botanical Gardens. Value: $155

Zachari Dunes Stay, Spa & Seaside Dining item
Zachari Dunes Stay, Spa & Seaside Dining
$150

Starting bid

Relax and unwind with a one-night stay in a King Standard Suite at Zachari Dunes on Mandalay Beach (Sun–Thu only). Your getaway also includes a $50 gift card to the Float Spa at Mandalay Beach, a $50 gift card to Sea Fresh Channel Islands for fresh coastal dining, and a bottle of wine to complete the experience. The perfect oceanside retreat! Value: $575

Relax & Renew: Spa, Yoga & Facial Experience item
Relax & Renew: Spa, Yoga & Facial Experience
$50

Starting bid

Pamper yourself with a $30 gift card to Elements Nail Spa, a 5-class pack from Grassroots Yoga, and a 75-minute European Facial with Dermalogica products at Kirsten’s Looking Glass Skincare. Refresh and rejuvenate! Value: $250

Ocean Adventure & Dining for Two item
Ocean Adventure & Dining for Two
$50

Starting bid

Dive into a day of fun with 2 tickets to the Aquarium of the Pacific, then enjoy a meal with two $25 gift cards to Yard House. Perfect for a memorable outing with friends or family! Value: $140

Tee Off & Dine: Golf for Four + Lazy Dog item
Tee Off & Dine: Golf for Four + Lazy Dog
$60

Starting bid

Hit the greens with a foursome and carts at Buena Ventura Golf Course, then enjoy a meal with a $100 gift card to Lazy Dog. Perfect for a day of golf and great food! Value: $350

Bloom & Sip: Gardens, Dining & Wine Tasting item
Bloom & Sip: Gardens, Dining & Wine Tasting
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy a Ventura Botanical Gardens membership for 2 with stickers, 2 packets of seeds, and a magnet, then savor a meal with a $100 gift card to Rumfish y Vino, plus a wine tasting for two from Paradise Pantry. A perfect day of nature and indulgence! Value: $210

Knockout Fitness: Boxing Classes for Adults item
Knockout Fitness: Boxing Classes for Adults
$25

Starting bid

Get moving with a five-pack of adult boxing classes plus a 30-minute intro session at KnuckleHeadz Boxing (expires 3/6/27). Build strength, skills, and confidence while having fun! Value: $160

Family Farm & Zoo Adventure Pack item
Family Farm & Zoo Adventure Pack
$100

Starting bid

Explore farm life with a Family of 5 Adventure Pass to Underwood Farms, then enjoy a full year of family fun with a membership to the Moorpark Teaching Zoo. Perfect for learning and adventure together! Value: $525

Dine, Sweet Treats & Movie Night item
Dine, Sweet Treats & Movie Night
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy a $50 gift card to Aloha Steakhouse, $50 to Rori’s Artisanal Creamery for delicious ice cream, and 4 movie tickets to Cinemark. A perfect night out for food, fun, and entertainment! Value: $161

Rock & Dine Night: Genesis Tribute + Cheesecake item
Rock & Dine Night: Genesis Tribute + Cheesecake
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy 4 tickets to the Phil Collins Genesis Tribute on Friday, 4/3/26 at 7 PM at the Canyon Club (under 18 permitted with an adult), then savor a meal with a $50 gift card to Cheesecake Factory. Perfect for music lovers and foodies alike! Value: $150

Santa Barbara Family Adventure Pass item
Santa Barbara Family Adventure Pass
$60

Starting bid

Explore science and nature with an Adventurer Membership for 2 adults and up to 5 children at the Santa Barbara Natural History Museum, plus 4 guest passes to MOXI – The Wolf Museum of Exploration & Innovation. Fun and learning for the whole family! Value: $275

Monarch Photography – $350 Gift Certificate item
Monarch Photography – $350 Gift Certificate
$60

Starting bid

Capture the moment with a $350 gift certificate to Monarch Photography, our school’s official photographer! Valid toward Senior Portraits or a family photo session (not valid for regular school photos). Also included is a bottle of Sofia Rose wine. A perfect way to preserve memories that last a lifetime. Value: $365

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