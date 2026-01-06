2026 Online Auction

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Starting bid
Win an exclusive FTHS parking space and select the location in the campus lot — the only way to guarantee on-campus parking for non-seniors. Value: $500
Starting bid
Win an exclusive FTHS parking space and select the location in the campus lot — the only way to guarantee on-campus parking for non-seniors. Value: $500
Starting bid
Win an exclusive FTHS parking space and select the location in the campus lot — the only way to guarantee on-campus parking for non-seniors. Value: $500
Starting bid
Win an exclusive FTHS parking space and select the location in the campus lot — the only way to guarantee on-campus parking for non-seniors. Value: $500
Starting bid
Secure four additional guest seats for the FTHS Graduation ceremony — perfect for families who want to include more loved ones on the big day.
Starting bid
Secure four additional guest seats for the FTHS Graduation ceremony — perfect for families who want to include more loved ones on the big day.
Starting bid
Win two additional guest seats for the FTHS Graduation ceremony and celebrate with even more family and friends in attendance.
Starting bid
VIP Reserved Seating for your dragon and three of their friends at the 2026 Air Guitar event! Skip the rush, enjoy premium seats, and experience the show in true VIP style. This exclusive experience is priceless! Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Make their day extra special with a personalized birthday message featured on the school marquee.
Starting bid
Your student takes over as FTHS Principal for the day! They’ll work from the principal’s office, read announcements, call in friends, enjoy pizza in their office, and help celebrate staff while touring campus and supporting students. The current principal will even attend a few of their classes — and guide our new leader along the way! Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Enjoy the perfect night out! Includes a $75 gift card to Cafe Fiore, 2 tickets to a Rubicon Theatre Company performance, and a bottle of wine to complete the evening—delicious dining and live entertainment all in one unforgettable experience.Value: $200
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Turn an ordinary night into an adventure! Axe throwing at Mighty Axe ($50), dinner at Lazy Dog Cafe ($75), and sweet treats at Menchie’s (5x $5) – all at The Collection in Oxnard! Value: $150
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Savor $50 at Andria’s Seafood, play $100 in games at The Loose Cannon, and challenge yourself with an escape room adventure at Ultimate Escape Rooms. If Ventura is under renovation at redemption, the experience may be used in Solvang. No expiration—fun, food, and excitement await! Value: $250
Starting bid
Stay active and energized! Enjoy 3 months of full access to fitness, recreation, and wellness programs at the YMCA. Value: $380
Starting bid
Hit the greens indoors! Enjoy a $200 Indoor Golf experience at SVN2—perfect for practice, fun, or friendly competition. Learn more at https://www.svn2golf.com/newbury-park. Value: $200
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Get fit and fuel up! One month unlimited F45 Training membership (exp. 6/4/26) plus towel, protein bar, and bag! Value: $275
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Tee off with friends and enjoy a round of golf for four at Sterling Hills Golf Club. Includes carts and range balls for a complete day on the course. Valid weekdays anytime after 11 AM, 1/22/26–1/22/28. Value: $300
Starting bid
Get expert guidance for your college journey! Two-hour personalized consulting session with Inspire College Prep. Value: $450
Starting bid
Level up inside and out! This bundle includes a $100 Lowe’s gift card for your next home project plus a $100 gift card to Buck Naked Gentlemen’s Waxing for expert men’s grooming services, Woody's 2-N-1 Beard Conditioner, and Woody's Beard & Tattoo Oil. The ultimate upgrade package. Value: $220
Starting bid
Enjoy a year of convenient haircuts! Receive 12 months of mobile service from Smooths Barbershop Van—one cut per month, right at your doorstep (Ventura County residents only). Non-transferable; no-shows count as a cut; 12 months begins on the date of your first appointment. Value: $600
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Set sail on the Pacific! Enjoy a thrilling whale watching excursion for 2 aboard Condor Express—experience marine life up close. Value: $260
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Dribble, shoot, and score! One child can join A Game Basketball’s 1-week camp in Ventura County—skills, drills, and fun included. Value: $320
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Get ready for football season with 2 tickets to a Los Angeles Chargers preseason game! Seats are located in Section 317, Row 2, Seats 9 & 10—great views to catch all the action. Includes parking in the tailgate section so you can arrive early and enjoy the full game-day experience. Game date TBD (schedule released mid-May). Value: $400
Starting bid
Hit the road with confidence! This 6-hour package from Easy Street Driving School includes three 2-hour behind-the-wheel lessons. Student must have a valid CA driver’s permit and schedule lessons every 4–6 weeks. Value: $498
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Savor the flavors of Vietnam! Enjoy $200 toward delicious dishes at Basil & Mint—perfect for a night out with family or friends. Value: $200
Starting bid
Escape to the mountains with a stay at the cozy Honey Bear Cabin in Big Bear! This 2-night retreat accommodates 4 guests with 2 bedrooms, 3 beds, and 1 bath. Choose from spring break or fall break dates: Mar 27–29, Mar 30–Apr 3, Oct 23–25, or Oct 26–30. The perfect relaxing getaway any time of year. Learn more at Airbnb. Value: $750
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Learn to use ChatGPT like a pro! 45-minute private Zoom session tailored to your goals—work, creativity, productivity, or learning AI basics. No experience needed. Value: $200
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Step into the spotlight! Two tickets give you access to all four attractions at the Hollywood Wax Museum—fun, photo ops, and star-studded experiences included. Value: 189.92
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Learn to drum your way! One month of Pulse Drumming lessons for ages 7+—choose 4×30 min or 2×1 hr sessions—your choice of drum set, bongos, djembe, conga, xylophone, or marimba. Expires in one year. Value: $320
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Set sail for adventure! Two tickets to Anacapa or Santa Cruz Island with Island Packers Cruises—explore stunning scenery and wildlife. Value: $144
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A rugged, weather-resistant 45L carry-on with smart compartments and padded laptop storage. Converts between backpack, duffel, and shoulder carry—perfect for travel or everyday use. Value: $240
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Enjoy a delicious meal at Danny’s Deli & Grill! This $75 gift card is perfect for lunch, dinner, or a casual bite with family and friends. Value: $75
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Treat yourself to a relaxing 60-minute botanical facial from Kenna Smiley Skincare. Refresh your skin with nourishing, plant-based care and a little well-deserved self-care. Value: 105
Starting bid
Score one entry to the Mountains 2 Beach Run, April 18–19 — Ventura’s iconic coastal race! Winner chooses their distance (Marathon, Half, 10K, or 5K). Value: 218.29
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Escape to the gorgeous Historic Webster House at Eleison Farms Avo Ranch in Carpinteria, CA! This 2-night stay accommodates 6 guests with 3 bedrooms, 4 beds, and 2 baths — perfect for a family or getaway with friends. Enjoy the charm of historic surroundings, serene avocado orchards, and coastal vibes. Book and learn more at Airbnb. Value: $2000
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Refresh and rejuvenate with a 75-minute customized EuroFacial from Skin Sage at The Loft Aesthetic. A relaxing, personalized treatment designed to leave your skin glowing. Value: $160
Starting bid
Enjoy an afternoon of excitement with friends or family! This bundle includes two certificates for 1.5 hours of bowling for up to 6 people with shoe rental at Buena Lanes (expires 12/31/26), a 2-hour multi-person bike rental at Wheel Fun, and 4 tickets for roller skating at Skating Plus. Fun for all ages! Value: $340
Starting bid
Treat yourself to fresh flavors and delicious finds! This bundle includes a $50 gift card to Clemente Baking Company and a $75 gift card to Sprouts, perfect for delicious meals, treats, and pantry essentials. Value: $125
Starting bid
Savor a meal at Two Trees with a $50 gift card, explore your garden with a $25 Green Thumb gift card, and enjoy a day of art, history, and stunning gardens with 2 tickets to The Huntington Library, Art Museum, & Botanical Gardens. Value: $155
Starting bid
Relax and unwind with a one-night stay in a King Standard Suite at Zachari Dunes on Mandalay Beach (Sun–Thu only). Your getaway also includes a $50 gift card to the Float Spa at Mandalay Beach, a $50 gift card to Sea Fresh Channel Islands for fresh coastal dining, and a bottle of wine to complete the experience. The perfect oceanside retreat! Value: $575
Starting bid
Pamper yourself with a $30 gift card to Elements Nail Spa, a 5-class pack from Grassroots Yoga, and a 75-minute European Facial with Dermalogica products at Kirsten’s Looking Glass Skincare. Refresh and rejuvenate! Value: $250
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Dive into a day of fun with 2 tickets to the Aquarium of the Pacific, then enjoy a meal with two $25 gift cards to Yard House. Perfect for a memorable outing with friends or family! Value: $140
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Hit the greens with a foursome and carts at Buena Ventura Golf Course, then enjoy a meal with a $100 gift card to Lazy Dog. Perfect for a day of golf and great food! Value: $350
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Enjoy a Ventura Botanical Gardens membership for 2 with stickers, 2 packets of seeds, and a magnet, then savor a meal with a $100 gift card to Rumfish y Vino, plus a wine tasting for two from Paradise Pantry. A perfect day of nature and indulgence! Value: $210
Starting bid
Get moving with a five-pack of adult boxing classes plus a 30-minute intro session at KnuckleHeadz Boxing (expires 3/6/27). Build strength, skills, and confidence while having fun! Value: $160
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Explore farm life with a Family of 5 Adventure Pass to Underwood Farms, then enjoy a full year of family fun with a membership to the Moorpark Teaching Zoo. Perfect for learning and adventure together! Value: $525
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Enjoy a $50 gift card to Aloha Steakhouse, $50 to Rori’s Artisanal Creamery for delicious ice cream, and 4 movie tickets to Cinemark. A perfect night out for food, fun, and entertainment! Value: $161
Starting bid
Enjoy 4 tickets to the Phil Collins Genesis Tribute on Friday, 4/3/26 at 7 PM at the Canyon Club (under 18 permitted with an adult), then savor a meal with a $50 gift card to Cheesecake Factory. Perfect for music lovers and foodies alike! Value: $150
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Explore science and nature with an Adventurer Membership for 2 adults and up to 5 children at the Santa Barbara Natural History Museum, plus 4 guest passes to MOXI – The Wolf Museum of Exploration & Innovation. Fun and learning for the whole family! Value: $275
Starting bid
Capture the moment with a $350 gift certificate to Monarch Photography, our school’s official photographer! Valid toward Senior Portraits or a family photo session (not valid for regular school photos). Also included is a bottle of Sofia Rose wine. A perfect way to preserve memories that last a lifetime. Value: $365
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