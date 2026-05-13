2026 Online Silent Auction - Italian Garden Party

Value: Priceless Value: Priceless Father Donia will prepare a delicious Italian dinner feast for 6. Father Donia’s Italian heritage and love of cooking will be evident to the winner of this mouthwatering auction item! Dinner will include Caprese salad with the freshest ingredients, pasta, homemade (gravy!) tomato sauce, homemade meatballs, sausage, fresh-baked Italian bread, wine, delicious desserts and more! Dinner will be served by Msgr. Conway and Sister Hannah at the priests’ residence at Saint Elizabeth Parish. The blessings will be plenty as you enjoy this Festa Italiano! Date to be coordinated with Father Donia by July 1 and scheduled before September 1, 2026.

A priceless opportunity to enjoy delicious food and fellowship with your parish religious. For charitable contribution purposes, this item has a value of $150