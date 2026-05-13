2026 Online Silent Auction - Italian Garden Party

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Starting bid
Value: Up to $3,000
Escape to the serene beauty of Ocean City, MD with a long weekend or week-long stay at Bay Princess 402, a beautiful waterfront condo located in the heart of the city. This is youropportunity to enjoy Ocean City’s relaxed atmosphere during the off-season – the perfect time for a peaceful and rejuvenating getaway.
This condo sleeps up to 6 guests comfortably with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. There is a private balcony overlooking the bay for stunning sunsets and tranquil views. Date mutually agree upon between winner and owner. See link for full availability.
https://www.seasidevacations.rentals/rentals/bay-princess-402
Starting bid
Value: $2000
Treat your family and friends to an Outer Banks beach getaway. This charming, rustic OBX home is nestled in the beautiful wooded community of Duck Woods on the bay side (139 East Holly Trail, Southern Shores NC). It is a three bed, three bath and comfortably sleeps 8. For beach access, there are parking passes for private Civic Association Beach or passes for on-street parking for addition private beach access in the area. Kitchen, full laundry, living room, dining room, air conditioned porch and gas grill are all included in the house. Please, no pets. Stay is for a mutually agreed upon week between June and September, with dates from October-December available upon request. Don’t miss out on this one-of-a-kind chance for a relaxing beach vacation.
Starting bid
Value: $1500
Enjoy a relaxing coastal escape with a one-week stay (September 19–26) at this charming 2-bedroom, 2.5-bath townhome located at 792B Salt Pond Circle in the sought-after Villas of Bethany West community in Bethany Beach, Delaware. Perfect for families or small groups (sleeps up to 8), this bright and inviting retreat offers peaceful pond and wooded views, a cozy living space, and a well-equipped kitchen—ideal for unwinding after a day in the sun. Guests love the home’s comfortable, clean, and thoughtfully stocked interior, along with its quiet yet convenient location just minutes from Bethany Beach, local shops, and restaurants. Enjoy access to resort-style amenities including pools, tennis courts, and playgrounds. Whether you’re sipping coffee on the patio, biking through the community, or spending your days on the sand, this getaway offers the perfect blend of relaxation and coastal fun—creating memories that will last a lifetime.
Starting bid
Value: Priceless Value: Priceless Father Donia will prepare a delicious Italian dinner feast for 6. Father Donia’s Italian heritage and love of cooking will be evident to the winner of this mouthwatering auction item! Dinner will include Caprese salad with the freshest ingredients, pasta, homemade (gravy!) tomato sauce, homemade meatballs, sausage, fresh-baked Italian bread, wine, delicious desserts and more! Dinner will be served by Msgr. Conway and Sister Hannah at the priests’ residence at Saint Elizabeth Parish. The blessings will be plenty as you enjoy this Festa Italiano! Date to be coordinated with Father Donia by July 1 and scheduled before September 1, 2026.
A priceless opportunity to enjoy delicious food and fellowship with your parish religious. For charitable contribution purposes, this item has a value of $150
Starting bid
Value: Priceless You and family / friends can enjoy a complimentary dinner with Father Mullin at Limoncello Restaurant. Date will be mutually decided date between you and Father Mullin. For charitable contribution purposes, this item has a value of $300
Starting bid
Value: $1300
Enjoy an unforgettable game day experience with the Philadelphia Eagles with two luxury seats in the exclusive Hyundai Club at Lincoln Financial. The prize winner receives two sideline tickets in Section C37, Row 3 located on the Eagles side of the stadium. Monday Night Football Eagles vs Cowboys October 26, 2026.
In addition to your seats, the exclusive Hyundai Club is a climate-controlled indoor lounge with multiple full-service bars, upscale food options available for purchase, high-end restrooms, and plush seating areas with TVs so you won’t miss a moment of the game. Skip the long lines with VIP entrance access for streamlined entry into Lincoln Financial Field, making your arrival as smooth as the experience inside.
Starting bid
Value: $1400
Experience Phillies baseball like never before with the most sought-after seats in Citizens Bank Park. You and three guests will be seated just five rows (Row 8, seats 8-11) directly behind home plate, offering a perspective usually reserved for the scouts. This isn't just a game; it's a VIP event.
Date: Monday June 29th, 6:40pm vs. Pittsburgh Pirates in the "Battle of Pennsylvania." Promotion: 2026 MLB All-Star Game Pennant for children 12 and under
Elite Seating: 4 Tickets in the prestigious Philadelphia Insurance Club (a.k.a. Diamond Club). Considered the "best seats in Citizens Bank park for view and service," you will be pampered with private stadium entry for expedited seating, padded and widened seats with extra legroom, in-seat wait service for food and drinks, and private indoor lounge and club area with full-service bar and upscale dining for Philadelphia Insurance Club ticket holders.
Additional Perks: Each ticket includes a $30 voucher for premium stadium dining or merchandise throughout Citizens Bank Park.
VIP Arrival: Includes a preferred VIP parking pass for seamless entry and exit.
Starting bid
Value: $180
Cheer on the Villanova Wildcats men's basketball with two (2) tickets to a 2026–2027 season game at Wells Fargo Center. Enjoy exciting college basketball action from 100-level seats, based upon availability. A perfect experience for any Wildcats fan!
Starting bid
Value: $600 Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Marshall Thundering Herd
Are you ready to experience the electricity of Beaver Stadium for the 2026 Home Opener? This is your chance to witness the return of Penn State football in style. Forget the long treks from distant lots and the crowded concourses—this package offers the premium "Blue & White" treatment from arrival to the final whistle.
Your Premium Package Includes:
Two (2) Exclusive Tickets: Enjoy the game from the highly coveted Nittany Lion Club. This club features a climate controlled lounge, TVs, upscale food and beverages for purchase, wide chairback seating with cupholders, and extra legroom.
Prime Seating: Located in Section SJC, Row KK, Seats 18 & 20. These seats offer a fantastic vantage point to catch every tackle, touchdown, and "We Are" chant.
Reserved Parking Pass: Skip the game-day traffic headaches with a dedicated parking pass, ensuring a smooth start to your Saturday in Happy Valley.
Starting bid
Value: $1250
Get ready for an unforgettable college football experience. The winner of this prize will receive 4 sideline tickets plus reserved parking pass to see Penn State take on Big 10 rival USC in iconic Beaver Stadium! Will it be a night game to make it the best college football experience in America? Seats are excellent along the Penn State sideline in Section EG, Row 22 (Seats 30 + 32) and Row 23 (Seats 30 + 32). Tickets in this section are currently selling for over $500 each on Stubhub and Seatgeek. This prize also includes a reserved parking pass for Lot 44. This is your chance to witness an epic Big 10 matchup of preseason Top 25 teams at one of the most iconic stadiums in college football.
Starting bid
Value: $1000
Elevate your next night out at the Wells Fargo Center with the ultimate fan experience. This premier package grants you and three guests access to the exclusive MSS Club Box (Box 4, Loge 1) for your choice of a Flyers or Sixers home game during the 2026-2027 season. Enjoy the game from a prime vantage point with the comfort and amenities only a private box can provide.
This VIP Package Includes:
4 Premium Tickets: Situated in Club Box 4, Loge 1.
Stress-Free Arrival: 2 Dedicated VIP Parking Passes.
Dinner on the House: A $30 concession credit per ticket ($120 total value).
Choice of Action: Mutually agreed-upon date for a 2026 regular-season game.
Starting bid
Value: $500
Come and enjoy a day at the 130th Devon Horse show on Sunday May 24, Carriage Pleasure Drive, Horse and Pony Divisions. . You and up to 5 friends or family members will gain entry to the fair and have access to this box. The box is located in the East Grandstand, 2nd row behind the ring.
Starting bid
Value: $600
Experience one of the most charming traditions in equestrian sport at the historic Devon Horse Show. This package offers an elegant outing for you and five friends at Ladies Day, held Wednesday, May 27, at the renowned show grounds in Devon, Pennsylvania.
From your box seats in the Sky Box, enjoy an exceptional view of the competition in the Dixon Oval, including the graceful Ladies’ Sidesaddle class, a highlight of this long-standing tradition dating back to the early 1900s. Guests will also have access to the festive Devon Country Fair, where the day’s fashion takes center stage with the celebrated Ladies Hat Contest—a colorful display of creativity and style.
Spectators are welcome to watch, and those wishing to participate may enter separately.
Package Includes:
• Six (6) Seat Tickets in the Sky Box for Ladies Day – Wednesday, May 27
• Reserved parking in the Main Lot directly across from the main entrance
• Mimosas and light refreshments
• Access to the show grounds and the Devon Country Fair
Gather your friends, don your finest hat, and enjoy a delightful day of equestrian sport, fashion,
and tradition at this iconic Main Line event
Starting bid
Value: $600 This is your chance to experience the prestigious Whitford Country Club, one of the finest golf courses in the region. Up for bid is a foursome of golf, offering an unforgettable day on a meticulously maintained course set amidst scenic views and tranquil surroundings.
Valued at: $600
What’s Included:
*Round of golf for up to (4) players at Whitford Country Club (must be used Tuesday through Thursday)
*Access to the Clubhouse with full amenities
*Golf cart included for a comfortable round
*Expires: end of 2026 golf season
*Opportunity to play on a course renowned for its challenging layout and impeccable
Greens
Starting bid
Value: $500 Master the greens with this exclusive foursome at the historic Downingtown Country Club. Perfect for a mid-week client outing or a getaway with friends, this lot provides everything needed for 18 holes of top-tier play. Skip the office and head to the clubhouse for a day of sport and relaxation in a beautiful country club setting.
Package: Green fees and cart fees for four people.
Valid: Monday–Thursday: after 11:00 am; Friday-Sunday: After 2:00 pm
Starting bid
Value: $600 Tee off at one of the region’s most beautiful courses! You and three guests will enjoy an exceptional day on the links at the French Creek Golf Club. Renowned for its scenic vistas and meticulously manicured greens, this 18-hole championship course offers a challenging yet rewarding experience for golfers of all skill levels. This all-inclusive package covers both green fees and cart fees, ensuring a seamless afternoon of sport and relaxation.Includes: 18-hole round of golf for four (4) players and power carts. Availability: Valid Tuesday–Thursday after 11:00 AM. Expiration: Valid until October 31, 2026.
Starting bid
Value: $750 Own a centerpiece worthy of any fan cave with this framed and autographed Kelly Green Philadelphia Eagles jersey signed by star running back Saquon Barkley.
Beautifully custom framed (30” x 36”), this display-ready piece captures the energy of Eagles football and the legacy of one of the league’s most dynamic playmakers. The bold Kelly Green design adds a nostalgic, iconic touch that stands out in any home, office, or sports collection.
For complete peace of mind, the autograph has been professionally authenticated by Beckett Authentication Services (Certificate #D57152).
Whether you’re a passionate Eagles fan, a serious memorabilia collector, or looking for the ultimate gift, this one-of-a-kind piece delivers impact, pride, and lasting value.
Don’t miss your chance to own a true Eagles showpiece—Fly Eagles Fly!
Starting bid
Value: $100
Own a piece of Philadelphia Eagles memorabilia with this officially authenticated 8.5" x 11" autographed photo of Jeremiah Trotter Jr.. Featuring an action shot against the Kansas City Chiefs, this collectible comes with a Philadelphia Eagles Certificate of Authenticity verifying the signature. An exciting addition for any Eagles fan or sports memorabilia collector.
Starting bid
Value: $200 Bleed Orange and Black with this ultimate collector's bundle featuring three of the most exciting young talents on the Philadelphia Flyers roster. Whether you’re looking to anchor your sports cave or start a premium collection, this package brings the "Broad Street Bullies" spirit directly to your home.
What’s Included:
Owen Tippett Autographed Jersey: A centerpiece for any fan. This official Philadelphia Flyers jersey is hand-signed by the explosive winger known for his blistering speed and highlight-reel goals.
Cam York Signed Hockey Puck: Own a piece of the blue line with this puck autographed by the former first-round pick and cornerstone of the Flyers' defense.
Tyson Foerster Autographed Hockey Puck: Commemorate the rise of one of the league’s most dangerous young shooters with this puck signed by the sharpshooting winger.
Starting bid
Value: $650
Bring the spirit of South Bend home with this stunning full-size Notre Dame golden helmet, personally autographed by standout running back Jeremiah Love. A dominant force for the Fighting Irish, Love’s electrifying play propelled him to the 3rd overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft affirming him as a true franchise-caliber talent.
The helmet features the iconic shimmering gold finish synonymous with Notre Dame excellence, making it a centerpiece for any home, office, or fan cave. With Love now among the top picks in professional football, this collectible links his storied college career with his rise as an NFL star.
The helmet comes complete with a certificate of authenticity for added piece of mind.
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