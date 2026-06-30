2026 ONSITE Shifts: Registration Desk

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About this event
The timespan of this shift includes the lunch break in the RinCon schedule.
The timespan of this shift includes the hours of the dinner break in the RinCon schedule.
The timespan of this shift includes the lunch break in the RinCon schedule.
The timespan of this shift includes the hours of the dinner break in the RinCon schedule.
Includes helping open registration desk in the morning, counts as a full 2-hour shift
The timespan of this shift includes the lunch break in the RinCon schedule.
Includes helping pack up Registration Desk
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