Southern Arizona Gamers' Association

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Southern Arizona Gamers' Association

About this event

2026 ONSITE Shifts: Registration Desk

5655 W Valencia Rd

Tucson, AZ 85757, USA

Friday 10AM-12PM: Registration Desk
Free
Friday 12-2PM: Registration Desk
Free

The timespan of this shift includes the lunch break in the RinCon schedule.

Friday 2-4PM: Registration Desk
Free
Friday 4-6PM: Registration Desk
Free
Friday 6-8PM: Registration Desk
Free

The timespan of this shift includes the hours of the dinner break in the RinCon schedule.

Friday 8-10PM: Registration Desk
Free
Saturday 8-10AM: Registration Desk
Free
Saturday 10AM-12PM: Registration Desk
Free
Saturday 12-2PM: Registration Desk
Free

The timespan of this shift includes the lunch break in the RinCon schedule.

Saturday 2-4PM: Registration Desk
Free
Saturday 4-6PM: Registration Desk
Free
Saturday 6-8PM: Registration Desk
Free

The timespan of this shift includes the hours of the dinner break in the RinCon schedule.

Saturday 8-10PM: Registration Desk
Free
Sunday 8:30-10AM: Registration Desk
Free

Includes helping open registration desk in the morning, counts as a full 2-hour shift

Sunday 10AM-12PM: Registration Desk
Free
Sunday 12-2 PM: Registration Desk
Free

The timespan of this shift includes the lunch break in the RinCon schedule.

Sunday 2-4 PM: Registration Desk
Free
Sunday 4-6 PM: Registration Desk
Free

Includes helping pack up Registration Desk

Friday 10AM-1PM: Registration Desk
Free
Saturday 8:30AM-11AM: Registration Desk
Free

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