OPEN Global Retreat, hosted by OPEN Dallas + Austin

About this event
[EARLY BIRD expires Feb 28, 2026. Regular ticket price will be $399]
This package contains access to the Entire OPEN Global Retreat 2026.
No need to buy any other ticket!
This includes
i. Annual banquet and Gala with entertainment on 4/17 evening
ii. The all day OPEN Dallas Summit on 4/18
iii. An exclusive, invite-only networking dinner on 4/18 evening
iv. A post-event breakfast on 4/19 morning.
[EARLY BIRD expires Feb 28, 2026. Regular ticket price will be $75]
The all-day OPEN Dallas Summit, in partnership with OPEN Austin, is the main event for the OPEN Global Retreat.
Breakfast + Lunch + Snacks will be served throughout the day.
This event features keynotes by unicorn+ CEOs/Founders, Industry experts, well known figures in VC + PE industries, and a whole lot more.
[EARLY BIRD expires Feb 28, 2026. Regular ticket price will be $200]
The Annual OPEN Global Gala will be held on April 17th at 7PM.
Come enjoy great company from all over the world, exceptional food and live Pakistani musical entertainment.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!