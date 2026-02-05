OPEN Global Retreat, hosted by OPEN Dallas + Austin

[EARLY BIRD expires Feb 28, 2026. Regular ticket price will be $399]



This package contains access to the Entire OPEN Global Retreat 2026 .



No need to buy any other ticket!



This includes

i. Annual banquet and Gala with entertainment on 4/17 evening

ii. The all day OPEN Dallas Summit on 4/18

iii. An exclusive, invite-only networking dinner on 4/18 evening

iv. A post-event breakfast on 4/19 morning.