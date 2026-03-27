Primates Incorporated

Hosted by

Primates Incorporated

About this event

2026 Open House RSVP - Sunday, May 17th

W8782 County Rd M

Westfield, WI 53964, USA

Tour RSVP
Free

Guided tour to see and learn about the monkeys.

Primate Behavior Workshop - 11:00 am
Free

You will dive into monkey behavior with one of our caretakers, learning about the importance of play time, foraging, problem-solving, and grooming.

Primate Behavior Workshop - 12:00 pm
Free

You will dive into monkey behavior with one of our caretakers, learning about the importance of play time, foraging, problem-solving, and grooming.

Primate Behavior Workshop - 1:00 pm
Free

You will dive into monkey behavior with one of our caretakers, learning about the importance of play time, foraging, problem-solving, and grooming.

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