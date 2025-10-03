2026 Optimal Outcomes: Perinatal, Reproductive, and Sexual Health Conference

9960 Wayzata Blvd

Minneapolis, MN 55426

ACNM Members in-person
$250

This ticket is for: current ACNM members to attend in-person. This includes conference admission, breakfast, lunch, and conference materials. In-person attendees also have virtual access to the recorded sessions from March 6th, 2026 through June 7th, 2026.

Midwives/Nurses/APPs/MDs in-person
$275

This ticket is for: Hospital Midwives/APPs/MDs/Providers to attend in-person. This includes conference admission, breakfast, lunch, and conference materials. In-person attendees also have virtual access to the recorded sessions from March 6th, 2026 through June 7th, 2026.

Nurse/LM/CPM/Resident/Retired Midwife - In person
$200

This ticket is for: Nurse/LM/CPM/Resident/Retired Midwifes to attend in-person. This includes conference admission, breakfast, lunch, and conference materials. In-person attendees also have virtual access to the recorded sessions from March 6th, 2026 through June 7th, 2026.

Other Birth Prof/Doulas/Students in-person
$150

This ticket is for:

Other Birth Prof/Doulas/Students to attend in-person. This includes conference admission, breakfast, lunch, and conference materials. In-person attendees also have virtual access to the recorded sessions from March 6th, 2026 through June 7th, 2026.

ACNM Student Members-in person
$125

This ticket is for: ACNM Student Members to attend in-person. This includes conference admission, breakfast, lunch, and conference materials. In-person attendees also have virtual access to the recorded sessions from March 6th, 2026 through June 7th, 2026.

VIRTUAL ONLY ticket for Midwives/APPs/MDs/Nurses/Residents
$200

This ticket is for Virtual Only access for:

Midwives/APPs/MDs/Nurses/Residents. Online access to the recorded sessions will start on March 6th, 2026 and go through June 7th, 2026.

VIRTUAL ONLY ticket for Other Birth Prof/Doulas/Students
$150

This ticket is for Virtual Only access for: Other Birth Prof/Doulas/Students.

Online access to the recorded sessions will start on March 6th, 2026 and go through June 7th, 2026.

50% In-Person Ticket Scholarship
$75

ONLY for those awarded a 50% ticket scholarship.

This ticket is for:

50% scholarship to attend in-person. This includes conference admission, breakfast, lunch, and conference materials. In-person attendees also have virtual access to the recorded sessions from March 6th, 2026 through June 7th, 2026.

100% In-Person Ticket Scholarship
Free

ONLY for those awarded a 100% ticket scholarship.

This ticket is for:

100% scholarship to attend in-person. This includes conference admission, breakfast, lunch, and conference materials. In-person attendees also have virtual access to the recorded sessions from March 6th, 2026 through June 7th, 2026.

Add a donation for MN ACNM Affiliate

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!