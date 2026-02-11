Oregon Brewers Guild

Hosted by

Oregon Brewers Guild

About this event

2026 Oregon Brewers Conference

8668 Crosby Rd NE

Woodburn, OR 97071, USA

Early Bird Member (Brewery & Associate)
$65
Available until Apr 10

Save $10 dollars!


Full conference access, coffee, breakfast, lunch, dinner, a happy hour token, and access to the Best of the West awards ceremony following the conference.

Member (Brewery & Associate)
$75

Full conference access, coffee, breakfast, lunch, dinner, a happy hour token, and access to the Best of the West awards ceremony following the conference.

Non-member Early Bird
$90
Available until Apr 10

Save $10 dollars!


Full conference access, coffee, breakfast, lunch, dinner, a happy hour token, and access to the Best of the West awards ceremony following the conference.

Non-Member
$100

Full conference access, coffee, breakfast, lunch, dinner, a happy hour token, and access to the Best of the West awards ceremony following the conference.

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