2026 Oregon Grand Chapter Session

About this event
This is for: Oregon Voting Members &
Members of other jurisdictions attending closed sessions
Early Registration is $20 & closes May 31 at midnight.
This is for: Oregon Voting Members &
Members of other jurisdictions attending closed sessions
Registration is $25.
Non-Voting Oregon 50 year members
Mesh and Life Care Members
Cost - $0 for registration
This is for:
*non-members
*those attending only open sessions
*those attending meals only
Cost - $0 for registration
I have already registered but am adding additional information and/or banquets to my registration.
Help offset the cost of the session book.
This allows us to have coffee and water service available throughout the 5 days of GC.
Join us for an evening of fun and fellowship with games and activities. $20
Sure to be an entertaining night. Dress is caual attire.
Date: Saturday, June 20
Time: 4:30pm
Cost: $20
Menu: Swedish Meatballs with Gravy and Rice, Salad, Dessert & Drinks. Gluten free meatballs and gravy available if requested at time of registration
Location: Pendleton Masonic Lodge (1350 NW Carden Ave)
Date: Saturday, June 20
Time: 5:30pm
Cost: $20
Menu: Swedish Meatballs with Gravy and Rice, Salad, Dessert & Drinks. Gluten free meatballs and gravy available if requested at time of registration
Location: Pendleton Masonic Lodge (1350 NW Carden Ave)
Date: Sunday, June 21
Time: Noon
Cost: $25
Menu: Cattle Barons Roast Beef - Slow Roasted Roast Beef & Red Wine Mushroom Gravy with Mashed Herb Potatoes, Seasoned Vegetables, House Salad, Hot Bread & Butte
Date: Sunday, June 21
Time: Noon
Cost: $22
Menu: Soup & Salad Bar -Ham & Navy Bean or Cheesy Broccoli Soup, Romaine & Iceberg Salad with all the trimmings. Served with Hot Bread & Dessert
Date: Sunday, June 31
Time: 6:00pm
Cost: $34
Menu: A Taste of Italy - Grilled Chicken Parmesan, Traditional Beef Lasagna, Fettuccini Alfredo, Baked Potato, Roasted Baby Reds, Sweet Corn, Garden Salad, Ranch Bacon Pasta. Served with Fresh Baked rolls and dessert.
Date: Monday, June 22
Time: 7am
Cost: $17
Menu: Ponderosa Buffet - French Toast or Waffles with Whipped Butter & Syrup, Scrambled Eggs with Tillamook Cheddar Cheese, Smoked Bacon, Ham or Sausage links, Breakfast Potato Casserole, and Sliced Seasonal Fruit.
Date: Monday, June 22
Time: Noon
Cost: $21
Menu: Classic Backyard BBQ ⅓ lb All Beef Burger, Sausage Dogs, Hot Dogs, Pendleton Baked Beans, Potato Salad & Green Salad. Chef’s choice dessert.
Date: Monday, June 22
Time: 5pm
Cost: $24
Menu: Champagne Chicken - Drizzled with champagne and mushroom sauce, Mashed Potatoes, Famous Green Beans, Caesar Salad, Spinach Strawberry salad, & Apple Cobbler
Date: Tuesday, June 23
Time: Noon
Cost: $25
Menu: Soup & Salad Bar - Chicken Noodle or Tomato soup. Romaine & Iceberg Salad blend with all the trimmings & Hot Bread.
Date: Tuesday, June 23
Time: Noon
Cost: $20
Menu: Classic Backyard BBQ - ⅓ lb All Beef Burger, Sausage Dogs, Hot Dogs, Pendleton Baked Beans, Potato Salad & Green Salad. Chef’s choice dessert.
Date: Tuesday, June 23
Time: 5:15pm
Cost: $44
Menu: Pendleton’s Prime Rib - Slow Roasted & Herb Crusted Prime Rib, served with Horseradish Sauce, Mashed Potatoes & Mac & Cheese, Famous Green Beans, Garden Salad and Marinated Tomato Mozz. Fresh Baked Cobblers
$
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