Order of the Eastern Star - Oregon Grand Chapter

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Order of the Eastern Star - Oregon Grand Chapter

About this event

2026 Oregon Grand Chapter Session

1601 Westgate

Pendleton, OR 97801, USA

Early Reg - Members attending Open and Closed Session
$20
Available until May 31

This is for: Oregon Voting Members &
Members of other jurisdictions attending closed sessions
Early Registration is $20 & closes May 31 at midnight.

Registration - Members attending Open and Closed Sessions
$25

This is for: Oregon Voting Members &
Members of other jurisdictions attending closed sessions
Registration is $25.

Registration - Non-Voting Ore 50 yr members & MESH/Life Care
Free

Non-Voting Oregon 50 year members
Mesh and Life Care Members
Cost - $0 for registration

Registration - attending open sessions and/or meals only
Free

This is for:
*non-members
*those attending only open sessions
*those attending meals only
Cost - $0 for registration

Registration add-on Info - only if already registered.
Free

I have already registered but am adding additional information and/or banquets to my registration.

Session Book Donation
$5

Help offset the cost of the session book.

Coffee and Water Service Donation
$5

This allows us to have coffee and water service available throughout the 5 days of GC.

Tuesday Evening Fun Night
$20

Join us for an evening of fun and fellowship with games and activities. $20

Sure to be an entertaining night. Dress is caual attire.

General Fund Dinner - Bushee Chapter (4:30pm seating)
$20
Available until May 17

Date: Saturday, June 20
Time: 4:30pm
Cost: $20
Menu: Swedish Meatballs with Gravy and Rice, Salad, Dessert & Drinks. Gluten free meatballs and gravy available if requested at time of registration

Location: Pendleton Masonic Lodge (1350 NW Carden Ave)

General Fund Dinner - Bushee Chapter (5:30pm seating)
$20
Available until May 17

Date: Saturday, June 20
Time: 5:30pm
Cost: $20
Menu: Swedish Meatballs with Gravy and Rice, Salad, Dessert & Drinks. Gluten free meatballs and gravy available if requested at time of registration

Location: Pendleton Masonic Lodge (1350 NW Carden Ave)

PGM/PGP Luncheon
$25
Available until May 17

Date: Sunday, June 21
Time: Noon
Cost: $25
Menu: Cattle Barons Roast Beef - Slow Roasted Roast Beef & Red Wine Mushroom Gravy with Mashed Herb Potatoes, Seasoned Vegetables, House Salad, Hot Bread & Butte


50 Year Member Luncheon
$22
Available until May 17

Date: Sunday, June 21
Time: Noon
Cost: $22
Menu: Soup & Salad Bar -Ham & Navy Bean or Cheesy Broccoli Soup, Romaine & Iceberg Salad with all the trimmings. Served with Hot Bread & Dessert

All Membership Banquet - Buffet Style
$34
Available until May 17

Date: Sunday, June 31
Time: 6:00pm
Cost: $34
Menu: A Taste of Italy - Grilled Chicken  Parmesan, Traditional Beef Lasagna, Fettuccini Alfredo, Baked Potato, Roasted Baby Reds, Sweet Corn, Garden Salad, Ranch Bacon Pasta. Served with Fresh Baked  rolls and dessert.

PAGO Breakfast (Past Appointed Grand Officers)
$17
Available until May 17

Date: Monday, June 22
Time: 7am
Cost: $17
Menu: Ponderosa Buffet -  French Toast or Waffles with Whipped Butter & Syrup, Scrambled Eggs with Tillamook Cheddar Cheese, Smoked Bacon, Ham or Sausage links, Breakfast Potato Casserole, and Sliced Seasonal Fruit.

Distinguished Guests Luncheon
$21
Available until May 17

Date: Monday, June 22
Time: Noon
Cost: $21
Menu: Classic Backyard BBQ ⅓ lb All Beef Burger, Sausage Dogs, Hot Dogs, Pendleton Baked Beans, Potato Salad & Green Salad. Chef’s choice dessert.


Grand Representative and Ambassador Banquet
$24
Available until May 17

Date: Monday, June 22
Time: 5pm
Cost: $24
Menu: Champagne Chicken - Drizzled with champagne and mushroom sauce, Mashed Potatoes, Famous Green Beans, Caesar Salad, Spinach Strawberry salad, & Apple Cobbler

3 C's Luncheon (Conductress, Assoc. Cond, Assoc Cond.-Elect)
$25
Available until May 17

Date: Tuesday, June 23
Time: Noon
Cost: $25
Menu: Soup & Salad Bar - Chicken Noodle or Tomato soup. Romaine & Iceberg Salad blend with all the trimmings & Hot Bread.

Secretary/Treasurer Luncheon
$20
Available until May 17

Date: Tuesday, June 23
Time: Noon
Cost: $20
Menu: Classic Backyard BBQ - ⅓ lb All Beef Burger, Sausage Dogs, Hot Dogs, Pendleton Baked Beans, Potato Salad & Green Salad. Chef’s choice dessert.

Eastern Central Oregon Assocation Banquet
$44
Available until May 17

Date: Tuesday, June 23
Time: 5:15pm
Cost: $44
Menu: Pendleton’s Prime Rib  - Slow Roasted & Herb Crusted Prime Rib, served with Horseradish Sauce, Mashed Potatoes &  Mac & Cheese, Famous Green Beans, Garden Salad and Marinated Tomato Mozz. Fresh Baked Cobblers

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