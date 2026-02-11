2026 Oregon League Coach Camp

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About this event
April 18 (Saturday) from 8:00-4:00
Located at Crag Rats
April 17 (Friday) from 1-4:30
Located at Westside Elementary School
April 19 (Sunday) from 10:30-1:30
Located at Westside Elementary School
April 19 (Sunday) from 8:00-1:30. Must complete OTB 101 before taking this clinic.
Located at Westside Elementary School
April 18 (Saturday) from 4:30-6:30. Must complete online course before taking this clinic.
Located at Crag Rats
April 19 (Sunday) from 8-5. Must complete online course before taking this clinic. Does not include CPR.
Located at Westside Elementary School
$
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