Oregon Interscholastic Cycling League

Hosted by

Oregon Interscholastic Cycling League

About this event

2026 Oregon League Coach Camp

960 Crag Rat Rd

Hood River, OR 97031, USA

Coach Camp on 4/18 (Saturday)
$150

April 18 (Saturday) from 8:00-4:00


Located at Crag Rats

OTB 101 on 4/17 (Friday)
$35

April 17 (Friday) from 1-4:30


Located at Westside Elementary School

OTB 101 on 4/19 (Sunday)
$35

April 19 (Sunday) from 10:30-1:30


Located at Westside Elementary School

OTB 201 on April 19 (Sunday)
$35

April 19 (Sunday) from 8:00-1:30. Must complete OTB 101 before taking this clinic.


Located at Westside Elementary School

CPR
$50

April 18 (Saturday) from 4:30-6:30. Must complete online course before taking this clinic.


Located at Crag Rats

Wilderness First Aid
$225

April 19 (Sunday) from 8-5. Must complete online course before taking this clinic. Does not include CPR.


Located at Westside Elementary School

Add a donation for Oregon Interscholastic Cycling League

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!