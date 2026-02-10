Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Hosted by

Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce and Industry

About this event

2026 Ottawa Area Chamber Annual Dinner

One Lodge Ln

Oglesby, IL 61348, USA

Ottawa Area Chamber Annual Dinner Ticket
$75
(INVOICE OPTION) Ottawa Area Chamber Annual Dinner Ticket
Free

Please choose this option if you need an invoice for your purchase or are planning on paying via check/cash. Make sure to get a separate ticket for each guest attending. Invoices will be sent to the main ticket buyer from [email protected].

8 Tickets Bundle Ottawa Area Chamber Annual Dinner
$550
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Get $50.00 off your purchase when buying 8 seats to sit at one table!

(INVOICE OPTION) 8 Tickets Bundle Ottawa Area Chamber Annual
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Get $50.00 off your purchase when buying 8 seats to sit at one table! Please choose this option if you need an invoice for your purchase or are planning on paying via check/cash. Invoices will be sent to the main ticket buyer from [email protected].

Annual Dinner Friends of the Chamber Sponsorship
$100

This sponsorship will guarantee signage at one table on the event, and does not include seating. Sponsors will be recognized on one table, in social media posts, on signage displayed at the event and in the event program.

Please email [email protected] with your business name and preferred logo if purchasing a Friends of the Chamber sponsorship.

(INVOICE OPTION) Friends of the Chamber Sponsorship
Free

This sponsorship will guarantee signage at one table on the event, and does not include seating. Sponsors will be recognized on one table, in social media posts, on signage displayed at the event and in the event program.

Please email [email protected] with your business name and preferred logo if purchasing a table sponsorship. Your invoice will also come to this email.

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