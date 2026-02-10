2026 Ottawa Area Chamber Annual Dinner

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About this event
Please choose this option if you need an invoice for your purchase or are planning on paying via check/cash. Make sure to get a separate ticket for each guest attending. Invoices will be sent to the main ticket buyer from [email protected].
Get $50.00 off your purchase when buying 8 seats to sit at one table!
Get $50.00 off your purchase when buying 8 seats to sit at one table! Please choose this option if you need an invoice for your purchase or are planning on paying via check/cash. Invoices will be sent to the main ticket buyer from [email protected].
This sponsorship will guarantee signage at one table on the event, and does not include seating. Sponsors will be recognized on one table, in social media posts, on signage displayed at the event and in the event program.
Please email [email protected] with your business name and preferred logo if purchasing a Friends of the Chamber sponsorship.
This sponsorship will guarantee signage at one table on the event, and does not include seating. Sponsors will be recognized on one table, in social media posts, on signage displayed at the event and in the event program.
Please email [email protected] with your business name and preferred logo if purchasing a table sponsorship. Your invoice will also come to this email.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!