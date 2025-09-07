2026 Ottawa County Arts Festival

200 N Main St

Miami, OK 74354, USA

Painting Away in Ottawa County, OK!
$2,500

Top Level Mural Sponsor (10 spots only) - Large Logo on a Mural - 10 Festival Vouchers - Large Logo on Posters - Social Media & Website Recognition
Email high-resolution logo to [email protected]

Spray Paint Super Patron
$1,000
  1. Mid-level Mural Sponsor (10 spots available) - Medium Logo on Mural - 5 Festival Vouchers - Medium Logo on Poster - Social Media & Website Recognition
    Email high-resolution logo to [email protected]
Spray Can Do
$500

General Sponsor (unlimited spots) - Small Logo on Posters - Social Media & Website Recognition
Email high-resolution logo to [email protected]

Festival Friend
$250

Receive Social Media Recognition for being an Ottawa County Arts Festival Friend! Email a high-resolution logo to [email protected]

Food Vendor (truck or tent)
$75

If you will be making and selling food or beverages on-site, you must pay a food vendor fee. (Non-refundable)
Regrettably, we do not offer power supply for vendors. You will need to bring a generator or make do without it. Please email a high-resolution logo to [email protected]

Vendor Tent Fee (12x12')
$40

For each 12x12' space, you must reserve a spot. (Non-refundable)
Health/Wellness, 501(c)(3), & Art Vendors, please reach out to Miami Public Library 918-541-2292 or by email for your discount code before you checkout- [email protected].
Regrettably, we do not offer power supply for vendors. You will need to bring a generator or make do without it. Please email a high-resolution logo to [email protected]

Paint the Stage Sponsorship
$1,500

Stage Sponsor - Receive your logo on the Stage Banner, 5 Festival Vouchers, Social Media & Recognition on Stage. Please email a high-resolution logo to [email protected]


Kids Wonder FUNder
$1,500

Kids' Depot Sponsor - Receive your logo on All Kids Area Signs & Posts, 5 Festival Vouchers, Social Media & Recognition on Stage. Please email a high-resolution logo to [email protected]

