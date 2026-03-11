Mississippi Delta Nature and Learning Center

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Mississippi Delta Nature and Learning Center

About this event

2026 Outdoor Adventure Summer Camp Registration

1950 Lisa Dr

Greenville, MS 38703, USA

Member Price Week 1 Buzz, Flutter & Bloom
$60

Learn about pollinators this week

Non Member Price Week 1 Buzz, Flutter & Bloom
$75

Learn about pollinators this week

Member Price Week 2 From Fossils to the Future
$60

Learn about fossils and energy this week

Non Member Price Week 2 From Fossils to the Future
$75

Learn about fossils and energy this week

Member Price Week 3 Wild Ways: Survival Squad
$60

Learn how to survive in the wild this week

Non Member Price Week 3 Wild Ways: Survival Squad
$75

Learn how to survive in the wild this week

Member Price Week 4 Feathers, Wings, & Wild Things
$60

Learn about birds and other animals this week

Non Member Price Week 4 Feathers, Wings, & Wild Things
$75

Learn about birds and other animals this week

Member Price Week 5 Seed Wizards & Sprouting Spells
$60

Learn about plants this week

Non Member Price Week 5 Seed Wizards & Sprouting Spells
$75

Learn about plants this week

Member Price Week 6 Mud, Roots, & Earth Sleuths
$60

Learn about what's happening under ground this week

Non Member Price Week 6 Mud, Roots, & Earth Sleuths
$75

Learn about what's happening under ground this week

Member Price Week 7 Mighty Machines & Electric Dreams
$60

Learn about simple machines and electronics this week

Non Member Price Week 7 Mighty Machines & Electric Dreams
$75

Learn about simple machines and electronics this week

Member Price Week 8 Creepy, Crawly, Critter Camp
$60

Learn about the bug world this week

Non Member Price Week 8 Creepy, Crawly, Critter Camp
$75

Learn about the bug world this week

Add a donation for Mississippi Delta Nature and Learning Center

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