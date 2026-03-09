2026 Outdoorsman Marketplace Vendors

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About this event
$
10x10 Booth
8' Table
4 - 8' Tables
Pad in front of bays and sponsor benefits
Side parking area & sponsor benefits
Includes a table or booth, 3 event
tickets and your logo on promotional
advertising
Includes all Silver benefits, 2
additional event tickets (total of 5) and
your logo on the show banner
ONLY 8 Available
Includes all Silver and Bronze benefits
and outside space or end cap
ONLY 2 Available
Includes all Silver and Bronze
benefits, space in front of the bays, 5
additional event tickets (total of 10)
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