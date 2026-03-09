Millville Volunteer Fire Co Inc

Hosted by

Millville Volunteer Fire Co Inc

About this event

Sales closed

2026 Outdoorsman Marketplace Vendors

35554 Atlantic Ave

Millville, DE 19967

Add a donation for Millville Volunteer Fire Co Inc

$

Vendor Booth
$100

10x10 Booth

Vendor Table Area
$75

8' Table

Vendor End Cap
$200

4 - 8' Tables

Vendor Outdoor Space Front Pad
$1,500

Pad in front of bays and sponsor benefits

Vendor Outdoor Space Side
$750

Side parking area & sponsor benefits

Sponsorship - Silver
$250

Includes a table or booth, 3 event

tickets and your logo on promotional

advertising

Sponsorship - Bronze
$500

Includes all Silver benefits, 2

additional event tickets (total of 5) and

your logo on the show banner

ONLY 8 Available

Sponsorship - Gold
$750

Includes all Silver and Bronze benefits

and outside space or end cap

ONLY 2 Available

Sponsorship - Platinum
$1,500

Includes all Silver and Bronze

benefits, space in front of the bays, 5

additional event tickets (total of 10)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!