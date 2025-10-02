2026 Outer Banks Wedding Weekend & Expo

Admission into Friday’s Welcome Party
Admission into Saturday’s Wedding Expo
Admission to Sunday’s Wedding Tour
OBX Wedding Tote Bag and newest issue of Outer Banks Weddings Magazine
*Note: price includes sales tax
Admission into Friday’s Welcome Party
Admission into Saturday’s Expo
Admission to Sunday’s Wedding Tour
OBX Wedding Tote Bag filled with Swag from Wedding Weekend Sponsors and newest issue of Outer Banks Weddings Magazine
Entry into a $500 giveaway (voucher to use with Expo vendor of choice)
Exclusive VIP access at The Manteo House with appetizers and a mimosa bar
*Note: price includes sales tax
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing