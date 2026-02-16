Ocean View Little League
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Ocean View Little League

About this event

Sales closed

2026 OVLL Opening Day

Pick-up location

16666 Tunstall Ln, Huntington Beach, CA 92647, USA

VIP Parking Spot item
VIP Parking Spot
$75

Starting bid

The winner of this bid will get a VIP Parking Spot near the snack bar for the entirety of 2026!!



Birthday Party at OVLL item
Birthday Party at OVLL
$75

Starting bid

Host your next Birthday Party at any of the OVLL fields. This party includes guaranteed fun and the envy of all your friends!

Throw the First Pitch item
Throw the First Pitch
$75

Starting bid

Hey pitcher pitcher!! The winner of this bid gets to Throw the First Pitch of the Majors Championship In-House Tournament Game! Don't miss this once in a lifetime opportunity.

Game Announcer item
Game Announcer
$75

Starting bid

Calling all you Vin Scully fans!! The winner of this bid gets to Announce a Game at any of the regular season Majors games. You pick the game and the Vibe!!

Snack Bar VIP item
Snack Bar VIP
$75

Starting bid

Achieve Legendary Status with the coveted Snack Bar VIP. The winner of this bid gets a Front of the Line Pass for the snack bar for the entire 2026 Spring Season. And when you get to the front of the line you can use your $25 Snack Bar Gift Card to pay. You will for sure be the envy of OVLL.

From Chaos to Calm - Tee Ball - Lake Monsters item
From Chaos to Calm - Tee Ball - Lake Monsters item
From Chaos to Calm - Tee Ball - Lake Monsters
$75

Starting bid

  • The NOW Massage Boutique Long Beach - $130 (located on 2nd and PCH) - 50 Minute Massage
  • Ponte Winery Doppietta 2015 - $50
  • Stanley Tumbler 30oz - $40
  • The Candle Shop Candle - $20
  • Dutch Bros Gift Card - $15

Total Value $255

AYSO Soccer - Minor B - Emeralds item
AYSO Soccer - Minor B - Emeralds item
AYSO Soccer - Minor B - Emeralds item
AYSO Soccer - Minor B - Emeralds
$75

Starting bid

  • AYSO Region 55 Fall 2026 Registration value: $200
  • Size 4 soccer ball value: $25
  • Gatorade water bottle value: $15

TOTAL VALUE: $240

Window Tinting/Car Detailing - Minor C - RockHounds item
Window Tinting/Car Detailing - Minor C - RockHounds item
Window Tinting/Car Detailing - Minor C - RockHounds item
Window Tinting/Car Detailing - Minor C - RockHounds
$75

Starting bid

  • Chemical Guys car cleaning kit including:

Wash soap

Wheel cleaner

Total interior

Push wash mitt

Microfiber cloths

  • $200 Gift card to Tint Pros
  • Tint Pros license plate holder
  • Car cup holder coasters
  • Total Value $260
Take Me Out to the Ballgame - Minor A - A's item
Take Me Out to the Ballgame - Minor A - A's item
Take Me Out to the Ballgame - Minor A - A's
$75

Starting bid

  • 2 Stadium Heated Chairs
  • Bogg Bag with Baseball Mom Charm
  • Perfect Game Hat
  • Yeti 26oz Bottle
  • Yeti 20oz Tumbler
  • Victus Pencil Whiffle Ball and Bat
  • Dot’s Pretzels
  • Sunflower Seeds
  • Big League Chew

Total Value $360

Anaheim Ducks - Tee Ball - Grasshoppers item
Anaheim Ducks - Tee Ball - Grasshoppers item
Anaheim Ducks - Tee Ball - Grasshoppers item
Anaheim Ducks - Tee Ball - Grasshoppers
$75

Starting bid

  • Autographed Hockey Puck
  • Autographed Ducks Hat
  • Autographed Ducks Photo
  • Ducks Cooler Tote
  • Ducks 3-piece BBQ Grill Set
  • Ducks JavaSok Neoprene Insulated Drink Sleeve
  • Ducks 12"x30" Cooling Towel
  • "Stanley Cup" 16oz Stanley Pint Cup

Total Value: $315

Pet Care - Minor A - Dodgers item
Pet Care - Minor A - Dodgers item
Pet Care - Minor A - Dodgers
$75

Starting bid

  • Toy Basket
  • Blanket
  • Dog Treats, Toys & Goodies
  • IVHS Collectibles

Total Value: $255

Baseball Ready - Minor A - Orioles item
Baseball Ready - Minor A - Orioles item
Baseball Ready - Minor A - Orioles
$75

Starting bid

  • 4- 30-minute Private Baseball Lessons with Triple B Instructor
  • Triple B Training Hat
  • Triple B Dry-fit Shirt
  • Yeti 5-gallon Loadout Bucket
  • Resistance Band
  • Total Control Balls

Total Value: $333


Ultimate Baseball Drip - Minor A - White Sox item
Ultimate Baseball Drip - Minor A - White Sox item
Ultimate Baseball Drip - Minor A - White Sox
$75

Starting bid

  • Absolutely Ridiculous Pushin' P Sliding Mitt
  • Absolutely Ridiculous Hat
  • $50 Gift Card to Bruce Bolt
  • Trio of Absolutely Ridiculous Scented Glove Conditioners
  • Ice Necklaces
  • Bat Grip
  • Eye Black

Total Value $250

Sticks and Stones Golf Simulator - Farm Tin Caps item
Sticks and Stones Golf Simulator - Farm Tin Caps item
Sticks and Stones Golf Simulator - Farm Tin Caps
$75

Starting bid

  • $200 Gift Card to Sticks and Stones Bar and Golf Simulator HB
  • Calloway Golf Balls
  • Travis Matthews Hat
  • Rocks Glasses
  • Golf Ball Ice Molds
  • Garrison Brothers Whiskey
  • Premium Snacks

Total Value: $430

Tool Bundle - Minor A - Angels item
Tool Bundle - Minor A - Angels item
Tool Bundle - Minor A - Angels item
Tool Bundle - Minor A - Angels
$75

Starting bid

Premium Milwaukee & Klein Tools

  • Milwaukee Packout Box
  • Milwaukee 11-in-1 Screwdriver
  • Milwaukee M12 Top Off Power Supply
  • Milwaukee LED Rechargeable Light
  • Milwaukee 25' Wide Blade Tape Measure
  • Milwaukee Shockwave 75-Piece Bit Set
  • Klein Tools Canvas Zipper Bag
  • Milwaukee Press-and-Flip Utility Knife
  • Milwaukee M12 Drill/Driver Set
  • Klein $ Milwaukee Pliers Set

Total Value: $635

Who's Up For Surfing - Minor A - Reds item
Who's Up For Surfing - Minor A - Reds item
Who's Up For Surfing - Minor A - Reds
$75

Starting bid

  • 2- Semi-Private Surf Lessons
  • Hat
  • Shirt
  • Hoodie

Total Value: $355

Nuey Aesthetics - Minor B - Mudcats item
Nuey Aesthetics - Minor B - Mudcats item
Nuey Aesthetics - Minor B - Mudcats item
Nuey Aesthetics - Minor B - Mudcats
$75

Starting bid

  • 1 LasMD Laser Treatment with Shauna Wheeler RN
  • ALASTIN A-Luminate Brightening Serum
  • ALASTIN Restorative Skin Complex
  • ALASTIN Restorative Eye Treatment

Total Value: $1,155

The Perfect Smile - Rookie - Iron Birds item
The Perfect Smile - Rookie - Iron Birds item
The Perfect Smile - Rookie - Iron Birds item
The Perfect Smile - Rookie - Iron Birds
$75

Starting bid

  • $500 certificate to Surf City Orthodontics
  • Kids Sonicare Toothbrush
  • Water Dental Flosser
  • Tooth Fairy Pillow

Total Value: $585

SunPlus Beach Glow Bundle - Minor B - Cannonballers item
SunPlus Beach Glow Bundle - Minor B - Cannonballers item
SunPlus Beach Glow Bundle - Minor B - Cannonballers
$75

Starting bid

  • SunPlus The Perfect Tote w/ pouch $48
  • SunPlus Nourishing Solar Mist $26
  • SunPlus Solar Calm Lip Balm $9 SunPlus Solar Calm Lip Balm $9
  • SunPlus Solar Calm Lip Balm $9
  • SunPlus Solar Calm Lip Balm $9
  • SunPlus Repair Lotion $24
  • SunPlus Solar Soothe Gel $18
  • SunPlus Solar Balance Lotion $26
  • SunPlus Dreamy Plush Beach + Pool Towel $38
  • ALOHA Holo Tote $68
  • ALOHA small pouch $36
  • Corkcicle Cold Cup $35


Total Value: $355

Ballerina Basics- Majors - Mariners item
Ballerina Basics- Majors - Mariners item
Ballerina Basics- Majors - Mariners item
Ballerina Basics- Majors - Mariners
$75

Starting bid

  • $200 Gift Card to Huntington Academy of Dance
  • Dance Mode Shirt
  • Ballerina Bunny
  • Hair Bun Bow
  • Dancer Sticker Book
  • Ballet Backpack
  • Plush Throw Blanket
  • Bow Slippers
  • Shadow Picture Frame
  • Birch Color Basket

Total Value $335

Photo Session with Jill K Photography - Majors - Red Sox item
Photo Session with Jill K Photography - Majors - Red Sox item
Photo Session with Jill K Photography - Majors - Red Sox
$75

Starting bid

  • 15 minute Photo Session with Jill K Photography
    • 15+ Edited Images
    • Online Photo Gallery
  • New clients only

Total Value: $355

Bubbly Balance - Tee Ball - Blue Rocks item
Bubbly Balance - Tee Ball - Blue Rocks item
Bubbly Balance - Tee Ball - Blue Rocks
$75

Starting bid

  • NEAUMIXFIT: One-month Unlimited Classes
  • FERMENSCH: Small Batch Kombucha (6-Pack)
  • FERMENSCH: Adaptogenic Mushroom Dust
  • FERMENSCH: Adaptogenic Mushroom (not) Coffee
  • BAGSMART: Gym Bag


Total Value: $332

Tailgate Basket - Rookie- Grizzlies item
Tailgate Basket - Rookie- Grizzlies item
Tailgate Basket - Rookie- Grizzlies
$75

Starting bid

  • 60 qt Igloo Cooler
  • 2- Ozark Folding Camp Chairs
  • Ozark Butane Griddle
  • Beer Pong Game Set
  • Velcro Ball & Catch Game
  • BBQ Utensil Set
  • 2-Ozark Thermocooler Cups


Total Value: $202

A Homerun Smile - Minor B - Chiefs item
A Homerun Smile - Minor B - Chiefs item
A Homerun Smile - Minor B - Chiefs
$75

Starting bid

  • Beach House Pediatric Dentistry Dental Checkup & Discounted Services
  • $25 Dicks Gift Card
  • 2- Big League Chew
  • Easton Reflex -12/28in Baseball Bat
  • Rawlings 6 Gallon Bucket
  • Franklin Indestruct-A-Balls, 6-pack
  • SKLZ Hit Away Batting Swing Trainer
  • GoSports Inflataman Baseball Toss Game

Total Value: $560


Patrol Ride to School - Farm - Yard Goats item
Patrol Ride to School - Farm - Yard Goats item
Patrol Ride to School - Farm - Yard Goats item
Patrol Ride to School - Farm - Yard Goats
$75

Starting bid

  • Ride to School with HBPD
  • $50 Ducks Donuts Gift Card
  • Insulated Rolling Cooler
  • I'm the Chief Too Galaxy Donuts Baking Kit
  • Plush Pink Glazed Donut Throw
  • Donut-Themed Icon Juice Glass Set
  • Novelty Donut Salt & Pepper Shaker Set
  • Sprinkle-Style Inflatable Pool Float
  • Set of 2 Donut Candles
  • Donut Print Cre Socks

Total Value: Priceless experience with $247 in gifts

Dog Days of Baseball - Minor A- Pirates item
Dog Days of Baseball - Minor A- Pirates item
Dog Days of Baseball - Minor A- Pirates
$75

Starting bid

  • $150 Warner Avenue Animal Hospital Veterinarian Services
  • $70 2- Private Gym Times at Zoom Room
  • $20 Kahoots Gift Card
  • Dog Toys
  • Dog Treats

Total Value: $326

Let's Get Lucky - Minor B - Hot Rods item
Let's Get Lucky - Minor B - Hot Rods item
Let's Get Lucky - Minor B - Hot Rods item
Let's Get Lucky - Minor B - Hot Rods
$75

Starting bid

$200 in Lucky Lotto Scratchers

Mom's Day at the Field - Rookie - River Bandits item
Mom's Day at the Field - Rookie - River Bandits item
Mom's Day at the Field - Rookie - River Bandits
$75

Starting bid

  • GCI Outdoor Rocker Chair
  • JBL Portable Speaker
  • OVLL Blanket
  • Cooler Backpack
  • Insulated Tumbler
  • Hand Sanitizer and Sunscreen


Total Value: $205

Summer of Baseball 2026 - Minor A - Cubs item
Summer of Baseball 2026 - Minor A - Cubs item
Summer of Baseball 2026 - Minor A - Cubs
$75

Starting bid

  • Gift Certificate for 1-week Tom Hicks Summer Camp
  • Angels Fan Gear
    • Zack Neto Bobble Head
    • Ben Joyce Bobble Head
    • 3 Jerseys
    • 1 Hawaiian Shirt
    • 1 Pullover Vest
    • 2 Crossbody Bags


Total Value: $400

Baseball Fever - Farm - Mud Hens item
Baseball Fever - Farm - Mud Hens item
Baseball Fever - Farm - Mud Hens
$75

Starting bid

  • Easton Blue Baseball Bat 27"x 15oz
  • Easton Blue Baseball Bag
  • Wilson Black/Gray Baseball Mitt 11.5"
  • Franklin plastic Training Balls
  • Nike Training Cones
  • Hurley Outdoor Blanket
  • Hurley Travel Mug
  • 4 - $25 Big 5 Gift Cards


Total Value: $320


Sweat Now, Sip Later - Minor A - Yankees item
Sweat Now, Sip Later - Minor A - Yankees item
Sweat Now, Sip Later - Minor A - Yankees
$75

Starting bid

  • STRIDE Fitness - One Month Membership
  • Torch Energy
  • Riip Gift Card
  • Riip T-Shirt
  • Riip Drinking Glass
  • Riip Hat
  • $25 Gift Card


Total Value $339

Private Sports Party - Farm - Vibes item
Private Sports Party - Farm - Vibes item
Private Sports Party - Farm - Vibes
$75

Starting bid

  • Concourse Bowling Party
    • 4 Private Lanes
    • 20 Pairs of Shoe Rentals
    • 5 Large Pizzas
    • 20 Unlimited Sodas
    • 20 - $20 Arcade Cards
Sideline MVP - Majors - Padres item
Sideline MVP - Majors - Padres item
Sideline MVP - Majors - Padres
$75

Starting bid

  • Flip5
  • $50 Door Dash Gift Card
  • J&K Beef Jerky
  • El Jefe Snacks
  • Coleman Stadium Seat
  • Luv Nutrition
  • Hand Warmers
  • Inflatable 2-in-2 Target Game
  • Double Good Popcorn
  • Smackin' Sunflower Seeds
  • New Era Braves Hat
  • Umbrella
  • Face Sunscreen

Total Value: $476

Disc N' Dine - Farm - Space Cowboys item
Disc N' Dine - Farm - Space Cowboys item
Disc N' Dine - Farm - Space Cowboys
$75

Starting bid

  • Private One-hour DiscGolf Lesson
  • DiscGolf Beginner Pack
  • 4 Pizzas from Mod Pizza
  • $25 AMC Movie Gift Card
  • $15 Dairy Queen Gift Card
  • Starbucks Gift Card

Total Value: $200+

There's No Place Like Home - Tee Ball - Bees item
There's No Place Like Home - Tee Ball - Bees item
There's No Place Like Home - Tee Ball - Bees
$75

Starting bid

  • 4 Hour Organizing Package for child's space (bedroom, play area, etc.) from Mama 2.0 Organizing Company
  • There's no Place Like Home Throw Pillow and Cover
  • Cedarwood Candle
  • There's No Place Like Home Drink Coasters

Total Value: $375

Dad's Brewery Bag - Rookie - Mighty Mussels item
Dad's Brewery Bag - Rookie - Mighty Mussels item
Dad's Brewery Bag - Rookie - Mighty Mussels
$75

Starting bid

  • YETI Camino 20 Tote Bag
  • $50 Four Sons Gift Card
  • Four Sons T-Shirt (size Large)
  • Four Sons Snapback hat

Total Value:$230

Riip, Sip, Repeat - Rookies - Tides item
Riip, Sip, Repeat - Rookies - Tides item
Riip, Sip, Repeat - Rookies - Tides
$75

Starting bid

  • Riip Cursive Corduroy, Cream & navy Hat
  • Riip Beach Towel
  • Riip Mug
  • Riip Long Sleeve Shirt (Size Med)
  • $50 Riip ift Card
  • 2-Freezer Beer Glasses
  • 2-in-1 Wooden Coasters with Bottle Opener Set

Total Value: $ 202

HB Oiler Swag Bag - Minor C - Marauders item
HB Oiler Swag Bag - Minor C - Marauders item
HB Oiler Swag Bag - Minor C - Marauders
$75

Starting bid

  • HBHS Oilers Baseball
    • HBHS Youth Baseball Shirt
    • HBHS Adult Baseball Shirt
  • HBHS Youth Baseball Hat
  • HBHS Cheer

-Lil Oilers Cheer Camp

-HBHS Cheer Sweater

-HBHS Cheer Sweater by Jacks

-HBHS Surf Team

-HBHS Youth Surf Shirt by HSS

-HBHS Adult Surf shirt by HSS

-HBHS APA

-2 Tickets to HBHS APA Production

Total Value: $315

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