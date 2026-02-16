2026 OVLL Opening Day

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Starting bid
The winner of this bid will get a VIP Parking Spot near the snack bar for the entirety of 2026!!
Starting bid
Host your next Birthday Party at any of the OVLL fields. This party includes guaranteed fun and the envy of all your friends!
Starting bid
Hey pitcher pitcher!! The winner of this bid gets to Throw the First Pitch of the Majors Championship In-House Tournament Game! Don't miss this once in a lifetime opportunity.
Starting bid
Calling all you Vin Scully fans!! The winner of this bid gets to Announce a Game at any of the regular season Majors games. You pick the game and the Vibe!!
Starting bid
Achieve Legendary Status with the coveted Snack Bar VIP. The winner of this bid gets a Front of the Line Pass for the snack bar for the entire 2026 Spring Season. And when you get to the front of the line you can use your $25 Snack Bar Gift Card to pay. You will for sure be the envy of OVLL.
Starting bid
Total Value $255
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TOTAL VALUE: $240
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Wash soap
Wheel cleaner
Total interior
Push wash mitt
Microfiber cloths
Starting bid
Total Value $360
Starting bid
Total Value: $315
Starting bid
Total Value: $255
Starting bid
Total Value: $333
Starting bid
Total Value $250
Starting bid
Total Value: $430
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Premium Milwaukee & Klein Tools
Total Value: $635
Starting bid
Total Value: $355
Starting bid
Total Value: $1,155
Starting bid
Total Value: $585
Starting bid
Total Value: $355
Starting bid
Total Value $335
Starting bid
Total Value: $355
Starting bid
Total Value: $332
Starting bid
Total Value: $202
Starting bid
Total Value: $560
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Total Value: Priceless experience with $247 in gifts
Starting bid
Total Value: $326
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$200 in Lucky Lotto Scratchers
Starting bid
Total Value: $205
Starting bid
Total Value: $400
Starting bid
Total Value: $320
Starting bid
Total Value $339
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Starting bid
Total Value: $476
Starting bid
Total Value: $200+
Starting bid
Total Value: $375
Starting bid
Total Value:$230
Starting bid
Total Value: $ 202
Starting bid
-Lil Oilers Cheer Camp
-HBHS Cheer Sweater
-HBHS Cheer Sweater by Jacks
-HBHS Surf Team
-HBHS Youth Surf Shirt by HSS
-HBHS Adult Surf shirt by HSS
-HBHS APA
-2 Tickets to HBHS APA Production
Total Value: $315
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