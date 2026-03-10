Hosted by

Orangevale Open K 8 Parent Teacher Student Organization

About this event

2026 OVO Bake Off and Music Concert

5630 Illinois Ave

Fair Oaks, CA 95628, USA

Bake Off Tasting Pass
$8

Only 250 Bake Off Tasting Passes available.
1 Bake Off Tasting Pass + 1 OVO Concert Pass

Concert Pass
$5

Admit 1 for OVO Concert

Pulled Pork Meal
$16

Texas Roadhouse Drive Through Pickup


Ready to eat BBQ Pulled pork, a side of corn, mashed potato's and the famous bread and butter.

BBQ Chicken meal
$16

Texas Roadhouse Drive Through Pickup

Ready to eat BBQ Chicken breast, a side of corn, mashed potato's, and the famous bread and butter.

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Pay what you can

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