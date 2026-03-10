2026 OVO Bake Off and Music Concert

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About this event
Only 250 Bake Off Tasting Passes available.
1 Bake Off Tasting Pass + 1 OVO Concert Pass
Admit 1 for OVO Concert
Texas Roadhouse Drive Through Pickup
Ready to eat BBQ Pulled pork, a side of corn, mashed potato's and the famous bread and butter.
Texas Roadhouse Drive Through Pickup
Ready to eat BBQ Chicken breast, a side of corn, mashed potato's, and the famous bread and butter.
Please consider donating extra. A little goes a long way.
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