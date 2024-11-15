Oyster South Company

2026 Oyster South Symposium

6750 Main St

Houston, TX 77030, USA

Registration, Member
$185
  • Admission to all sessions (Friday + Saturday)
  • All coffee breaks and happy hours
  • Director’s Welcome Reception on Thursday night
  • Shuck & Tell closing celebration on Saturday night
  • Access to the Industry Trade Show
  • ...and more! 
Registration, Non-Member
$225
Plus One Social Events Only
$50
  • Director’s Welcome Reception on Thursday night
  • Shuck & Tell closing celebration on Saturday night
Full Circle Oyster Tour — Palacios, TX
$25

Hosted by Palacios Marine Agricultural Research (PMAR)

Thursday, January 29, 2026

Departure: 8:00 AM from Intercontinental Hotel
Return: Approximately 5:00 PM


Join us for a behind-the-scenes journey through the full life cycle of a Gulf oyster—from spat to shuck—on this immersive coastal tour in the beautiful mid-coast town of Palacios, Texas. This special experience gives Oyster South Symposium attendees unparalleled access to one of the largest oyster hatcheries on the Gulf, an active nursery operation, a working oyster farm, and Oyster Bros fish house.

Guests will split into two groups and rotate through two experiences:

  1. Hatchery + Nursery + Fish House Tour
    See baby oysters being grown, learn how hatchery science fuels the industry, and observe PMAR’s state-of-the-art nursery.
  2. Boat Ride on Matagorda Bay
    Head out on the water to view oyster gear in action, hear directly from Texas farmers about their techniques, challenges, and opportunities, and better understand the unique nature of oyster aquaculture in Texas.

Midday, the entire group comes together for a beautiful catered lunch overlooking the bay, hosted at PMAR’s coastal facilities.


This tour takes place rain or shine (or wind!). In the event of high winds preventing boat access, the farm portion will shift to indoor presentations.

You’ll return to Houston by 5:00 PM, just in time to get ready for the Symposium’s Director’s Welcome Reception that evening.

What’s Included

  • Round-trip charter bus transportation
  • Boat tour on Matagorda Bay (weather permitting)
  • Hatchery, nursery, farm, and fish house tours
  • Catered lunch overlooking the water
  • Educational programming from PMAR team members

Key Details

Departure: 8:00 AM from Intercontinental Hotel
Return: Approximately 5:00 PM
Accessibility: Not ADA accessible
Waiver: Required
Photos: Permitted
What to Wear

  • Closed-toe shoes that can get wet
  • Warm layers and rain gear
  • Weather-appropriate clothing (Texas winter varies—come even if it looks bad out!)

Physical Requirements

Guests should be comfortable with:

  • Walking on docks
  • Boat access
  • Moving between multiple facilities

Important Notes

Texas weather can be unpredictable in winter. The tour runs regardless of rain or wind, with alternate programming if boating conditions are unsafe.

Prestige Oysters Tour — Dickinson, TX
Free

Hosted by Prestige Oysters in Dickinson, TX 
FREE

Thursday, January 29, 2026

Address: 103 1st St, Dickinson, TX 77539

Start: 9:00 AM
End: Approximately 11:00 am
Hosted by Prestige Oysters


Get an inside look at the Prestige Oysters operation and see firsthand how their team cultivates and handles premium oysters. This guided visit offers a closer look at their production process, an opportunity to meet the people behind the product, and insight into what sets Prestige oysters apart.


Logistics at a glance:

🚌 Attendees must provide their own transportation | Free Parking onsite 

⏰ 9 am - 11 am (2 hour duration)

🍽 Meet at Prestige Oysters office, 103 1st St, Dickinson, TX 77539

📋 Wear closed toed shoes | Not ADA accessible


👉 Advance sign-up required


What to Wear

  • Closed-toe shoes that can get wet
  • Warm layers and rain gear
  • Weather-appropriate clothing (Texas winter varies—come even if it looks bad out!)

Physical Requirements

Guests should be comfortable with:

  • Walking on docks
  • Boat access
  • Moving between multiple facilities
Exhibitor Registration, Member
$2,100
  • Exhibitor Trade Show Space (10' x10')
  • Admission for (2) two attendees to all sessions (Friday + Saturday)
  • All coffee breaks and happy hours
  • Director’s Welcome Reception on Thursday night
  • Shuck & Tell closing celebration on Saturday night
  • Access to the Industry Trade Show
  • ...and more! 
Exhibitor Registration, Non-Member
$2,300
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
