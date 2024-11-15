2026 Oyster South Symposium

Hosted by
Hosted by Palacios Marine Agricultural Research (PMAR)
Thursday, January 29, 2026
Departure: 8:00 AM from Intercontinental Hotel
Return: Approximately 5:00 PM
Join us for a behind-the-scenes journey through the full life cycle of a Gulf oyster—from spat to shuck—on this immersive coastal tour in the beautiful mid-coast town of Palacios, Texas. This special experience gives Oyster South Symposium attendees unparalleled access to one of the largest oyster hatcheries on the Gulf, an active nursery operation, a working oyster farm, and Oyster Bros fish house.
Guests will split into two groups and rotate through two experiences:
Midday, the entire group comes together for a beautiful catered lunch overlooking the bay, hosted at PMAR’s coastal facilities.
This tour takes place rain or shine (or wind!). In the event of high winds preventing boat access, the farm portion will shift to indoor presentations.
You’ll return to Houston by 5:00 PM, just in time to get ready for the Symposium’s Director’s Welcome Reception that evening.
Accessibility: Not ADA accessible
Waiver: Required
Photos: Permitted
What to Wear
Guests should be comfortable with:
Texas weather can be unpredictable in winter. The tour runs regardless of rain or wind, with alternate programming if boating conditions are unsafe.
Hosted by Prestige Oysters in Dickinson, TX
Thursday, January 29, 2026
Address: 103 1st St, Dickinson, TX 77539
Start: 9:00 AM
End: Approximately 11:00 am
Hosted by Prestige Oysters
Get an inside look at the Prestige Oysters operation and see firsthand how their team cultivates and handles premium oysters. This guided visit offers a closer look at their production process, an opportunity to meet the people behind the product, and insight into what sets Prestige oysters apart.
Logistics at a glance:
🚌 Attendees must provide their own transportation | Free Parking onsite
⏰ 9 am - 11 am (2 hour duration)
🍽 Meet at Prestige Oysters office, 103 1st St, Dickinson, TX 77539
📋 Wear closed toed shoes | Not ADA accessible
👉 Advance sign-up required
What to Wear
Guests should be comfortable with:
