2026 Oyster South Symposium

Hosted by Palacios Marine Agricultural Research (PMAR)

Thursday, January 29, 2026

Join us for a behind-the-scenes journey through the full life cycle of a Gulf oyster—from spat to shuck—on this immersive coastal tour in the beautiful mid-coast town of Palacios, Texas. This special experience gives Oyster South Symposium attendees unparalleled access to one of the largest oyster hatcheries on the Gulf, an active nursery operation, a working oyster farm, and Oyster Bros fish house.

Guests will split into two groups and rotate through two experiences:

Hatchery + Nursery + Fish House Tour

See baby oysters being grown, learn how hatchery science fuels the industry, and observe PMAR’s state-of-the-art nursery. Boat Ride on Matagorda Bay

Head out on the water to view oyster gear in action, hear directly from Texas farmers about their techniques, challenges, and opportunities, and better understand the unique nature of oyster aquaculture in Texas.

Midday, the entire group comes together for a beautiful catered lunch overlooking the bay, hosted at PMAR’s coastal facilities.





This tour takes place rain or shine (or wind!). In the event of high winds preventing boat access, the farm portion will shift to indoor presentations.

You’ll return to Houston by 5:00 PM, just in time to get ready for the Symposium’s Director’s Welcome Reception that evening.

What’s Included

Round-trip charter bus transportation

Boat tour on Matagorda Bay (weather permitting)

Hatchery, nursery, farm, and fish house tours

Catered lunch overlooking the water

Educational programming from PMAR team members

Key Details

Departure: 8:00 AM from Intercontinental Hotel

Return: Approximately 5:00 PM

Accessibility: Not ADA accessible

Waiver: Required

Photos: Permitted

What to Wear

Closed-toe shoes that can get wet

Warm layers and rain gear

Weather-appropriate clothing (Texas winter varies—come even if it looks bad out!)

Physical Requirements

Guests should be comfortable with:

Walking on docks

Boat access

Moving between multiple facilities

Important Notes

Texas weather can be unpredictable in winter. The tour runs regardless of rain or wind, with alternate programming if boating conditions are unsafe.